Buttco Responds to WIPPES Act as Concerns Rise Around 'Flushable' Wipes

Highlighting an Alternative as Consumers Rethink Everyday Hygiene Habits

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As scrutiny increases around so-called “flushable” wipes, Buttco, the company behind Butt Champagne™, is encouraging consumers to take a closer look at everyday hygiene practices and is providing a financial incentive (20% off retail price) to try their new product and avoid issues related to so-called flushable wipes. According to founder and CEO Vipp Jaswal, Butt Champagne, the new plant-based cleansing foam, is a more effective alternative and consumers are increasingly turning away from wipes and towards products such as Butt Champagne.While there have been issues with wipes since they were first introduced, recent legal action has only highlighted a myriad of problems. Recent findings support that ‘flushable’ wipes do not break down properly, causing plumbing issues or contaminated bacteria.Furthermore, this has led to the passage of The WIPPES ACT , bipartisan legislation in both the Senate and House, which mandates “Do Not Flush” labeling on non-flushable wet wipes, designed to inform consumers more effectively, while protecting infrastructure. “These days, when both political parties agree, you know the situation is serious,” says Jaswal, the former hostage negotiator turned entrepreneur. “It’s one reason I founded Buttco and developed Butt Champagne to provide a more effective solution to this long-standing personal hygiene issue.”Butt Champagne is a plant-based cleansing foam applied directly to standard toilet paper, transforming it into a more effective, soap-and-water-like clean. Formulated with ingredients such as sunflower oil, coconut oil, and rosemary extract, Butt Champagne provides a gentle, plant-based cleanse designed for daily use at home or on the go.“Consumers are becoming more aware of the trade-offs associated with wipes and we encourage consumers to try our product, which is why Buttco is offering 20% off Butt Champagne for a limited time to those impacted by the recent financial settlements as well as all consumers dissatisfied with wipes and looking for an accessible alternative to their hygiene choices,” Jaswal concludes.The offer is available for a limited time at thebuttco.com ###About Buttco.Buttco is an innovative personal hygiene company founded by entrepreneur Vipp Jaswal and his wife to improve one of the most overlooked steps in daily care. After surviving a heart attack that left him with heightened skin sensitivity, former hostage negotiator, and Fortune 500 C-Suite leader, Vipp Jaswal found himself confronting a problem nobody in his world was talking about — the most basic daily hygiene routine was broken, and nobody had fixed it. The result is Butt Champagne™ — a botanical cleansing foam that turns ordinary toilet paper into a genuine cleanse, without wipes, bidets, or any disruption to the routine people already follow. Formulated with sunflower oil, coconut oil, rosemary extract, deionized water and made in the United States, Butt Champagne is available in a 5.5oz daily bottle and a 1.69oz travel size. Buttco also donates a portion of every sale to the American Cancer Society, the Alzheimer's Association, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.To learn more about Buttco and Butt Champagne, visit thebuttco.com or follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok.

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