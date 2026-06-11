Green Circle Capital Advisors Publishes 'The CPG Exit Planning Handbook' for Consumer brands

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Circle Capital Advisors is proud to announce that the firm has recently published a comprehensive white paper entitled, “The CPG Exit Planning Handbook” for owners of growth-stage Consumer brands contemplating a sale of their business or brand in the near to intermediate term. The white paper is available free of charge at: https://www.greencirclecap.com/exit-planning/ Green Circle is a leading boutique investment bank focused solely on servicing growth-stage Consumer businesses. The firm received contributions from other leading advisors to the CPG ecosystem, mostly based in New York city. Contributors included Anchin (accounting), Corient (wealth management), Giannuzzi Lewendon (law), Pure Branding (marketing) and ForceBrands (executive recruiting).Topics covered include (but are not limited to) lifestyle choices related to the sale of a business for owners, financial metrics to maximize when planning, whether or not to incur dilution in order to raise growth capital in advance of an exit, accounting and financial readiness, tax preparedness, mitigating personal tax consequences for owners, addressing contracts/assignments/liability issues before they become a problem, actions to take in order to maximize brand value and long-term equity, and executive recruiting and team-building to ensure business continuity and maximize buyer interest.“The expert partners who contributed sections for this piece are well-known to be some of the leading advisors in our industry. I believe that the information we have aggregated is extremely insightful and on point for anyone considering selling a Consumer brand in the future,” said Stu Strumwasser, Founder & Managing Director of Green Circle. He added, “This is a valuable playbook of best practices. Keeping this piece on hand as a reference may help growth-stage companies avoid a sub-optimal outcome and instead sprint powerfully toward a liquidity event.”Again, the white paper is available free of charge at:

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