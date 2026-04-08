THE GRANOLA BAR PARTNERS WITH BIALOW REAL ESTATE

Leading Tenant Representation Firm to Drive National Expansion of the Beloved Brunch-Centric Concept

Expanding The Granola Bar has always been about doing it the right way—finding the right spaces in the right communities where our brand can genuinely connect. Bialow will help us deliver on that.” — Dana Noorily, Co-Founder, The Granola Bar

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Granola Bar, the rapidly expanding restaurant group with eight locations across the tri-state area, today announced a strategic partnership with Bialow Real Estate, one of the country's premier retail and restaurant tenant representation firms. The partnership will drive The Granola Bar's national expansion strategy, and all-day brunch theme, with Bialow leading site selection and real estate development as the brand scales into major markets across the United States.

Founded by Julie Mountain and Dana Noorily—two mothers who pivoted careers to build something from the ground up—The Granola Bar has cultivated a devoted following by doing what most dining concepts don't: designing the experience as customers first. The brand moves far beyond conventional brunch, delivering an all-day menu that meets guests where they are—from light, energizing morning options to unapologetically indulgent shared plates at dinner. Its culinary calling card—house-made granola appearing in unexpected places, from burrata appetizers to Caesar salads—signals a kitchen that takes creativity seriously. With eight locations currently across Connecticut, Westchester, and Long Island, and two soon to open Midtown Manhattan locations, the brand is entering a defining new chapter.

“Expanding The Granola Bar has always been about doing it the right way—finding the right spaces in the right communities where our brand can genuinely connect. Bialow brings exactly the expertise and care we need to ensure every new location feels as intentional as the first. We're building something that lasts, and this partnership is a critical part of that." — Dana Noorily, Co-Founder, The Granola Bar

Bialow Real Estate, which represents more than 75 brands nationally, brings deep expertise in identifying high-profile, strategically aligned locations for emerging and established restaurant and retail concepts. The firm will serve as The Granola Bar's dedicated real estate partner, providing comprehensive services including market strategy, site selection, lease negotiations, and development coordination through opening.

"Bialow Real Estate is excited to partner with The Granola Bar, an exceptional brand that has created a unique niche in the restaurant industry—blending the energy of a modern café with an elevated, community-driven dining experience that works from breakfast through evening. As the brand continues to expand, our focus will be identifying high-profile locations that support its lifestyle positioning and allow the concept to scale successfully across major markets nationwide." — Corey Bialow, Founder and CEO, Bialow Real Estate

The Granola Bar's hospitality-first philosophy—born from founders who designed the brand as customers themselves—has proven a powerful differentiator in a crowded market. As the concept continues to grow, that ethos travels with it: spaces that feel alive the moment you walk in, service that's genuine rather than scripted, and food that meets people where they are without apology. With the May 18, 2026 debut of its Midtown Manhattan locations at 330 Madison Avenue and 32 E 43rd Street —a full-service restaurant alongside an adjacent grab-and-go concept—The Granola Bar will reach 10 locations, marking its most significant milestone yet and the first of many new markets Bialow will help unlock.

ABOUT THE GRANOLA BAR The Granola Bar built its reputation reimagining brunch—and now brings that same hospitality-first approach to all-day dining. Founded by Julie Mountain and Dana Noorily, the brand focuses on what makes people come back: how the room feels and service that's genuine, not scripted. With eight locations throughout the NY tri-state area, The Granola Bar delivers elevated, accessible food in spaces designed by operators who are, first and foremost, the customer. The brand also offers a line of CPG products, including house-made granola and granola bars, extending the experience beyond the restaurant. www.thegranolabar.com

ABOUT BIALOW REAL ESTATE Bialow Real Estate is a national retail real estate consulting firm focused on tenant representation for emerging and established retail and restaurant brands across the United States. With more than 20 years in business, the firm represents over 75 brands nationally and provides comprehensive real estate services including market strategy, site selection, lease negotiations, and development coordination through store opening. The company is led by Founder and CEO Corey Bialow. For more information, visit www.bialow.com

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