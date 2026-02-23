ROSY To Open Its Doors in Cleveland’s Hingetown

ROSY Interior

The Open-Fire Neighborhood Restaurant from the Team Behind Cordelia Brings a New Kind of Dining to Cleveland—Intentionally Untraditional, Radically Seasonal

The menu is about what’s happening right now, within 200 miles of this kitchen. The menu changes when it changes. We’re not precious about it. If something better walks through the door, we adjust. ” — Vinnie Cimino

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ROSY, the open-fire neighborhood restaurant from Andrew Watts and three-time James Beard-nominated Chef Vinnie Cimino, will officially open at 2912 Church Avenue in Cleveland’s Hingetown on February 26th. The restaurant is now welcoming walk-in guests with limited reservations via Open Table, beginning today. Named for its founders and their shared outlook on hospitality, ROSY is a place with no rules and one simple intention: bring people together. Come with friends. Leave with new ones. Come to experience something different—together.

“Cleveland has been waiting for this, and honestly, so have we. ROSY is about showing up for this neighborhood the way it's shown up for us — with good energy, no pretense, and a table that's always got room,” says co-founder Andrew Watts.

A Space Built by Hand, Built for the Moment

Every detail of ROSY was crafted on-site by Cleveland-based partners Shred & Co. in a fully custom build, seating 53 guests, and designed to feel as alive as the menu. At the center of it all: a one-of-a-kind cast concrete hearth, the beating heart of the room. A seamless floating credenza anchors the service station, while a bullnose bar finished with wood tile and rosy grout sets the tone—warm, tactile, unmistakably ROSY. Ceramic mosaic tile sourced from the Seneca Tiles Graveyard—excavated and reclaimed by Chef Vinnie and Andrew grounds the space in something genuinely found. And tucked behind the bar, a sleek built-in soft-serve machine with a quietly peeking spout hints at what’s to come at the end of your meal.

Ancestral European Cuisine, Cooked Over Fire

Chef Vinnie Cimino’s menu draws its soul from the Istrian Peninsula of the Adriatic Sea—the coastal stretch where Croatia, Slovenia, and Italy converge—further exploring the familial origins and old-world flavors that have long inspired his cooking. It is Ancestral European cuisine: rooted in tradition, executed over open fire, and deeply shaped by what’s growing and available right now. It is, as the team puts it, “traditionally, untraditional.” The experience at ROSY unfolds in waves, but no two visits are identical. The menu board—quick-moving, responsive, alive—shifts with the season and on a whim. What’s on it today may not be there tomorrow. Come back next week and you may find something else entirely. That’s not inconsistency. That’s the point. aROSY operates on a deliberately non-traditional model. There is no static menu, no predictable lineup guests can plan around. The kitchen responds in real time to the season’s best ingredients—what’s growing, what’s available, what walked through the back door that morning. Most ingredients are sourced within a 200-mile radius of the kitchen. The result is a dining experience that asks guests to let go of expectation and lean into discovery.

Start with salata. Choose your griglia—protein for the table in the form of meat, fish, or vegetable, cooked over live fire and designed for sharing. Complement the meal with plates from the board. End on soft serve. Expect dishes like Celery with preserved lemon, mint, green chili, ricotta; Pork Neck with sage, brown butter, and Lardo; Monkfish with paprika, tomato, dates, and ginger; and Bread & Butter Soft Serve to close. But expect them only while they last.

“The Istrian Peninsula gave us a framework — coastal, ancient, deeply ingredient-driven — but the menu is really about what’s happening right now, within 200 miles of this kitchen. Old world meets exactly where we are,” says Cimino, a 2025 Food + Wine Best New Chef honoree. “The menu board changes when it changes. We’re not precious about it. If something better walks through the door, we adjust. That’s not chaos — that’s cooking.”

European Barbecue Wines & Classic Cocktails

The beverage program continues the spirit of exploration with a selection of Ancestral European wines favoring lesser-known and cool-climate regions—think Italy’s northeastern Friuli along the Slovenian border. The list is built to move, evolve, and reward the curious. Rounding out the bar: a focused selection of vermouths, amaro, house made liquor and N/A option —designed by the acclaimed Cordelia bar team.

Midwest Nice, Reimagined

ROSY offers walk-in dining and limited reservations by design—enough to make it part of your night, never the whole production. Walk-ins are welcomed. The roughly 50-seat room features custom communal seating built to foster exactly what ROSY is about: shared moments and building community.

Hours & Reservations

Limited reservations available at Open Table here

Thursday, 5-10pm

Friday & Saturday, 5-11pm

Sunday & Monday, 5-10pm

Tuesday & Wednesday, closed

About ROSY

ROSY is an open-fire neighborhood restaurant at 2912 Church Avenue in Cleveland’s Hingetown, from the Midwest Nice team behind Cordelia. Featuring Ancestral European cuisine inspired by the Istrian Peninsula and ingredients sourced within a 200-mile radius, ROSY offers a community-forward dining experience built around shared moments, no rules, and the agile spirit of Chef Vinnie Cimino and his team.

ROSY | 2912 Church Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44113

www.rosy.restaurant.com | @rosy.restaurant | (216) 785-9345



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.