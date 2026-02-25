Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants® Back as Wine Partner & Green Room Host of the Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA®

Cooper's Hawk and the Actor Awards Celebrate Their Ninth Season Together on Hollywood's Biggest Night

Being part of Hollywood's biggest night alongside Chef Evan Funke is a pinch me moment. We show up every year with great wine and a genuine belief in the power of hospitality and community.” — Tim McEnery, Founder and CEO of Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants.

DOWNER'S GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants is marking a major milestone this awards season. The acclaimed food-and-wine-driven hospitality brand returns for its ninth consecutive year as the exclusive wine partner and Green Room presenter of the 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA, streaming live on Netflix Sunday, March 1, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. For almost a decade, Cooper's Hawk continues to bring something no other brand can: extraordinary wine and a genuine, hospitality-first experience that matches the warmth and artistry of the evening itself.

Guests at showroom tables will be treated to two exclusive Cooper's Hawk wines — Artist's Red Blend and Artist's White Blend — perfectly paired with a menu curated by two-time James Beard-nominated chef Evan Funke, celebrated for his mastery of handmade Italian pasta and dedication to culinary tradition. The Artist's White Blend finds its perfect match in Funke's Indiva Ripiena with a zucchine caponatina with pignoli and fresh herb battuto whose bright, tangy notes echo the wine's crisp Sauvignon Blanc character. For the main course, the Artist's Red Blend steps in as the ideal companion to the Timbalino and Battuto di Manzo with a hand-cut filet mignon with shallot and vacche rosse served at the caviar station — its depth and structure a natural counterpoint to the richness of both dishes.

The main showroom bar and Cooper's Hawk Green Room bar will feature additional wines from their esteemed portfolio including Cooper’s Hawk Lux Pinot Noir, Cooper’s Hawk Lux White Meritage, and Rosé. Exclusively in the Green Room, guests will sip The Encore, a handcrafted wine-based cocktail created by Master Sommelier Emily Wines with the bright, vibrant flavors of a Strawberry Rhubarb Gin Sour, featuring their Spritzy Sangria. After the show, Cooper's Hawk wines will be available at the gala presented by ELLE.

"Nine years in, and we're still pinching ourselves. Being part of Hollywood's biggest night alongside Chef Evan Funke and the incredible talent in that room is a privilege we never take for granted," said Tim McEnery, Founder and CEO of Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants. "We show up every year with great wine and a genuine belief in the power of hospitality and community.”

The Artist's Red and White Blends bring the magic of the night beyond the ceremony, available by the glass at all 73 Cooper's Hawk locations, and delivered as February's Wine of the Month to 840,000 Wine Club members, making it an immersive experience that everyone can be part of.

About Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants

Founded in 2005 by CEO Tim McEnery and proudly celebrating its 20th anniversary year, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants is built upon the belief that food and wine hold the power to forge lasting connections. A lifestyle brand focused on creating memorable moments that enrich lives, Cooper’s Hawk is home to an 840,000 member Wine Club, the largest in the world, and 73 locations. The concept is a fusion of familiar elements – modern casual restaurant, Napa-style tasting room and specialty retail market – that has combined to create an entirely new hospitality experience.

Connect with Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants

Hashtag: #chwinery

Website: chwinery.com

Instagram: @CHWinery

Twitter: @CHWinery

Facebook.com: /coopershawk

About the Actor Awards

The Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA is the only global awards ceremony that exclusively honors actors in TV and film. With nominees and winners chosen by eligible performers within SAG-AFTRA’s robust and diverse community of more than 160,000 members, the largest voting body in the awards landscape, the show recognizes outstanding work across 15 categories spanning individual and ensemble achievements in motion pictures, drama series and comedy series. Beloved for its style, simplicity and genuine warmth, the show and its statuette of the same name, The Actor, are fundamental to the spirit of performers around the globe and is one of the industry’s most prized honors since its debut in 1995. The Actor Awards airs exclusively on Netflix.

About Netflix

Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services with over 247 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.