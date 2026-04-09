Scipher Medicine Shares Published Data Further Validating RA Patient Outcome Improvement With PrismRA Testing

Every patient deserves a treatment they know will work for them.” — Reg Seeto, CEO, Scipher Medicine

BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scipher Medicine, a leader in precision medicine for autoimmune diseases, today announced the publication of peer-reviewed real-world evidence showing that PrismRA-guided treatment selection improved disease activity in rheumatoid arthritis patients. In the DRIVE study, treatment selection aligned with PrismRA results in 82% of tested patients, and 63.0% achieved a clinically meaningful improvement versus 42.4% of matched comparators. PrismRA-guided care also significantly improved the number of patients reaching low disease activity with twice as many PrismRA patients achieving low disease activity versus comparators“These peer-reviewed and published DRIVE data further validate that PrismRA meaningfully impacts treatment selection in routine care and significantly improves RA patient outcomes,” said Reg Seeto, CEO of Scipher Medicine. Reg continued, “Not only do these results reinforce the value of precision medicine in reducing trial-and-error prescribing and improving outcomes in rheumatoid arthritis, but they reinforce the promise of precision medicine for all complex autoimmune diseases. Every patient deserves a treatment they know will work for them.”While randomized controlled trials remain the gold standard, DRIVE also shows that carefully designed external comparator analyses can serve as an effective alternative when concurrent randomized controls are impractical, particularly when cohorts are closely matched and outcomes are measured consistently.About Scipher MedicineScipher Medicine is driving the probability of success at each stage of drug development from discovery to commercialization by leveraging AI with network biology, and proprietary data, through our SPECTRA Rx and Data platforms. Scipher has one of the industry’s largest RA genomic data assets and bio-banks in addition to EMR data for over 3 million rheumatology patients. For more information, please visit www.sciphermedicine.com About PrismRAPrismRA is a revolutionary blood test bringing precision medicine to the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, which affects 20 million patients globally. From a routine blood draw, the PrismRA test analyzes an individual’s molecular signature, helping identify who is unlikely to adequately respond to TNFi therapy, one of the world’s largest selling drug classes, so non-responders can be prescribed alternative effective therapy and avoid unnecessary dose escalations or drug cycles. Providers now have objective data to inform therapeutic decision-making and give patients the best chance of achieving treatment targets and improving clinical outcomes. For more information, please visit PrismRA.com.

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