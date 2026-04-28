Scipher Medicine’s PrismRA Further Validated In Trial Demonstrating Improved Outcomes For Hispanic RA Patients

Publication of these data adds more peer-reviewed evidence supporting the clinical utility of PrismRA-guided therapy selection in rheumatoid arthritis” — Reg Seeto, CEO, Scipher Medicine

BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scipher Medicine, a leader in precision medicine for autoimmune diseases, today highlighted a publication of peer-reviewed, real-world evidence showing that its molecular treatment response signature (MTRS), PrismRA, improved outcomes in Hispanic patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA).In the study, PrismRA identified likely inadequate responders to TNF inhibitors (TNFi) via their individual molecular signatures in 64.8% of tested patients. TNFi use was lower among tested patients, with TNFi starts of 14.3% (PrismRA-tested) vs. 57.8% (untested control) overall and 9.1% vs. 76.9% in biologic-naive patients.The publication showed statistically significant improvements in outcomes when the results of PrismRA were followed. When PrismRA results were followed, patients had significantly higher odds of achieving low disease activity.The study included 314 Hispanic RA patients, including 108 PrismRA-tested patients and 206 untested controls. The authors concluded that PrismRA-guided treatment improved outcomes relative to both misaligned treatment (where the treatment doesn’t follow the recommendation of the test) and current trial-and-error standard of care.“Publication of these data adds more peer-reviewed evidence supporting the clinical utility of PrismRA-guided therapy selection in rheumatoid arthritis,” said Dr. Reg Seeto, CEO of Scipher Medicine. “The statistically significant reduction in TNFi use among likely inadequate responders, together with meaningful improvement in patient outcomes, reinforces the value of precision medicine in RA.”About Scipher MedicineScipher Medicine is driving the probability of success at each stage of drug development from discovery to commercialization by leveraging AI with network biology, and proprietary data, through our SPECTRA Rx and Data platforms. Scipher has one of the industry’s largest RA genomic data assets and bio-banks in addition to EMR data for over 3 million rheumatology patients. For more information, please visit www.sciphermedicine.com About PrismRAPrismRA is a revolutionary blood test bringing precision medicine to the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, which affects 20 million patients globally. From a routine blood draw, the PrismRA test analyzes an individual’s molecular signature, helping identify who is unlikely to adequately respond to TNFi therapy, one of the world’s largest selling drug classes, so non-responders can be prescribed alternative effective therapy and avoid unnecessary dose escalations or drug cycles. Providers now have objective data to inform therapeutic decision-making and give patients the best chance of achieving treatment targets and improving clinical outcomes. For more information, please visit PrismRA.com.About the PublicationThe article, Use of a molecular signal response classifier informs treatment selection and improves outcomes in Hispanic patients with rheumatoid arthritis, was published in Frontiers in Musculoskeletal Disorders.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.