Scipher Medicine and Senelix Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance SL300 Development

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scipher Medicine and Senelix today announced a strategic collaboration to incorporate Scipher’s AI network platform to de-risk and advance the development of SL300, a first-in-class CHI3L1 antibody, with a focus on optimizing indication selection and co-developing a precision companion diagnostic to identify those patients most likely to respond to and benefit from SL300.The collaboration brings together Scipher Medicine’s expertise in precision medicine and molecular patient stratification with Senelix’s therapeutic development capabilities to accelerate the advancement of SL300 into defined patient populations most likely to benefit from treatment. Scipher will be applying its transformational technology which has led to the only CMS approved molecular treatment signature in immunology.Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will work jointly to prioritize indications for SL300 using Spectra, Scipher’s AI-driven platform. Scipher and Senelix will develop and validate a companion diagnostic to enable precision patient selection in clinical trials and future clinical use. By integrating the Spectra platform into the therapeutic and diagnostic development process, the collaboration aims to de-risk development by improving clinical trial efficiency, enhancing treatment precision, and ultimately delivering more personalized therapeutic options for patients.“Scipher is the leader in immunology precision medicine and we are pleased to be bring this technology to drug development,” said Reg Seeto, CEO at Scipher Medicine. “By combining our molecular profiling and biomarker discovery expertise with Senelix’s therapeutic innovation, we can more effectively identify the patients most likely to benefit from SL300, de-risking and accelerating its path to clinical impact.”“We have high expectations for Scipher's network biology platforms as Scipher is a leader in precision immunology,” said Brian Kim, CEO at Senelix. “Partnering with Scipher will help to identify the best clinical indications and companion diagnostics for Senelix’s cellular senescence-based novel therapeutics.”The companies expect the collaboration to generate insights that will inform clinical development planning, support regulatory engagement, and lay the foundation for a companion diagnostic that enables more precise treatment decisions.About Scipher MedicineScipher Medicine drives the probability of success at each stage of drug development from discovery to commercialization by leveraging AI with network biology, and proprietary data, through our SPECTRA Rx and Dx platforms. Scipher has the industry’s largest non-oncology clinico-transcriptomic data asset and biobank in addition to EMR data for over 3 million rheumatology patients. For more information, please visit www.sciphermedicine.com About SenelixSenelix is a pioneering preclinical-stage biotech company in Korea dedicated to developing innovative medicines for refractory diseases by addressing aging processes such as cellular senescence and immunosenescence. For additional information, please visit http://www.senelix.com

