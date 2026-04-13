Customising AI voice models to meet regional needs

How use cases in the MENA can benefit from the first region-specific solution

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Yahia Abaza, Senior Product Manager at Speechmatics, examines why most voice AI fails in MENA markets and what a genuinely region-native solution looks like. The evidence is stark: 92% of UAE respondents say they want an AI assistant designed specifically for the Middle East. Most products cannot deliver one.The reason is structural. Arabic is not a single language: Gulf, Egyptian, Levantine and Maghrebi dialects each carry distinct pronunciation, vocabulary and rhythm. Everyday professional communication across the region frequently involves code-switching between Arabic and English, particularly in professional environments. Yet most voice AI is built as an English model first, trained on synthetic data and tested in ideal lab conditions. It cannot keep up with a noisy Gulf contact centre or a bustling Cairo hospital ward.The solution is the world's first medical Arabic-English bilingual model: one model, both languages, trained on real voices from across the region. On recent benchmarks, it performs 35% above the next-best model. Data sovereignty matters too. Saudi Arabia's Personal Data Protection Law and the UAE's Federal Data Protection Law have concrete implications for where voice data is processed; next-generation solutions are designed for on-premises and on-device deployment from the outset.To learn more about the benefits of voice AI solutions tailored to regional needs, read the article Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About SpeechmaticsSpeechmatics is the world's leading expert in speech technology, combining the latest breakthroughs in AI and ML to unlock the business value in human speech. Businesses use Speechmatics worldwide to accurately understand and transcribe human-level speech into text regardless of demographic, age, gender, accent, dialect or location in real-time and on recorded media. Combining these transcripts with the latest AI-driven speech capabilities, businesses can build products that utilise summaries, topics, sentiment, chapters and translation.

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