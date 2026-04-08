Cyberscope Web3 Security Partners With MarketAcross to Integrate Web3 Security Validation

For Cyberscope, the collaboration reflects a broader effort to extend its role beyond technical security delivery and into the trust layer of Web3 ecosystems.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyberscope , the Web3 security subsidiary of TAC InfoSec Ltd. (NSE: TAC), said it has entered into a strategic partnership with MarketAcross , a global Web3 PR and marketing agency, as the company looks to connect security validation more directly with how blockchain projects communicate and establish credibility in the market.The collaboration is focused on connecting technical assurance with public-facing positioning, helping blockchain projects bring stronger security credibility into how they communicate, launch, and grow. With scrutiny increasing across the market, security maturity and compliance readiness now carry more weight in how projects are evaluated.MarketAcross works with blockchain companies on media relations, content strategy, and global campaign execution. Through this partnership, Cyberscope will get support for projects with smart contract audits, protocol risk assessments, and KYC validation, which can be integrated alongside broader PR and marketing initiatives.The partnership introduces a model where security validation becomes part of how projects present themselves to users, investors, and ecosystem stakeholders, rather than remaining confined to technical documentation or backend processes.For Cyberscope, the collaboration reflects a broader effort to extend its role beyond technical security delivery and into the trust layer of Web3 ecosystems. By working alongside a communications partner, the company is positioning its audit and compliance capabilities as inputs into how projects are evaluated, discovered, and adopted.From a commercial perspective, this approach could support a more consistent flow of security engagements linked to campaign cycles, token launches, and ecosystem announcements. As projects compete for visibility in an increasingly crowded market, independently validated security is becoming an important differentiator in driving user confidence and investor interest.The move builds on Cyberscope’s ongoing efforts to align with key players across the blockchain ecosystem. The company is already active within the TON ecosystem, a fast-growing Layer 1 blockchain network, and has previously announced a collaboration with Circle, the issuer of USDC, focused on supporting secure and compliant digital asset infrastructure.“Visibility in Web3 is increasingly tied to credibility,” said Saransh Rawat, CTO at TAC Security and President of Cyberscope. “ And so, security validation is becoming an integral part of how projects build trust in the market. Our partnership with MarketAcross is aimed at bridging that gap between technical assurance and how projects communicate with their stakeholders.”The partnership comes as the digital asset industry faces growing scrutiny from regulators and institutional participants, both of which are placing greater emphasis on transparency, auditability, and risk management. As a result, security providers are playing a more visible role in shaping how projects are perceived externally, not just how they operate internally.Cyberscope continues to expand its footprint across global blockchain ecosystems, with capabilities spanning smart contract auditing, protocol assurance, and compliance. TAC InfoSec has also filed an F-1 registration statement in the U.S. in connection with a proposed public listing, reflecting broader efforts to scale its cybersecurity and Web3 security businesses globally.About Cyberscope Web3 Security, Inc.Cyberscope, a TAC Security Company, is a leading provider of Web3 security, smart contract auditing, and compliance solutions, serving a global client base across decentralized finance, blockchain, and digital asset ecosystems. Founded in 2023, the company has completed over 2,700 smart contract audits and 500+ KYC verifications, securing more than $2 billion in digital assets for over 3,000 clients. Cyberscope combines automated and manual analysis to deliver high-quality security assessments and is recognized across major Web3 platforms for its speed, reliability, and technical depth.About TAC Security (TAC InfoSec Limited) – NSE: TACTAC Security is a publicly listed global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management. Serving 10,000+ clients across 100+ countries, the company is among the world’s largest vulnerability management providers by client count. Its flagship platform, ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework), enables cyber risk quantification, vulnerability assessment, and AI-driven security analysis. TAC Security holds certifications including CREST, PCI ASV, and ISO standards, and partners with global technology companies such as Google, Microsoft, and Meta.

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