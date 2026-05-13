Cyberscope Launches 'Cyberscan AI' to Make Smart Contract Audits Free, Faster, and Accessible

Cyberscan Logo Cyberscope Logo Cyberscope Logo

AI-powered product targets one of Web3’s biggest bottlenecks: turning noisy security alerts into validated vulnerabilities before audits, and token listings.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyberscope, the Web3 Security Arm of TAC InfoSec Limited (NSE: TAC), today announced the launch of Cyberscan AI, an AI-powered smart contract security platform designed to make Web3 audits faster, more accessible, and free for developers at the earliest stage of building.The launch marks a strategic push by Cyberscope into one of the most critical layers of digital-asset infrastructure: real-time vulnerability validation before a project reaches formal audits, exchange listings, investor diligence, or large-scale user adoption.For years, Web3 security has suffered from a widening gap. Developers have had access to more scanners, more tools, and more alerts, but not necessarily more certainty. The result has been a costly and time-consuming cycle of false positives, delayed audits, repeated fixes, and unresolved risk before launch.Cyberscan AI is built to change that equation.The platform introduces a validation-led model for smart contract security, using artificial intelligence to help developers identify which risks are real, which are theoretical, and which require immediate action. By making AI-powered smart contract scanning available to developers for free, Cyberscope is positioning Cyberscan AI as an early security layer for the broader Web3 ecosystem.Cyberscan AI combines structural code intelligence with a vulnerability dataset of more than 150,000 real-world vulnerabilities, alongside an AI-driven validation engine that assesses whether a vulnerability actually exists in the contract being reviewed. The aim is to reduce false positives, improve signal quality, and help teams move from detection to decision-making faster.The platform integrates:● AST-level code understanding● Vector-based similarity mapping across historical exploits● AI-driven validation and contextual reasoning● Developer-friendly smart contract scanning● High-confidence risk prioritization before formal auditsThe company said Cyberscan AI is designed to sit before the traditional audit process, helping projects clean up major risks earlier and reduce back-and-forth audit cycles. For developers, that could mean faster deployment. For exchanges and institutions, it could create a stronger layer of pre-listing and pre-adoption due diligence.The commercial implications are significant. By lowering the barrier to smart contract security, Cyberscan AI could help early-stage Web3 projects access security intelligence that was previously expensive, delayed, or limited to later stages of growth.The platform is expected to support:● Free and accessible smart contract security checks for Web3 developers● Faster pre-audit vulnerability discovery● Lower audit iteration costs● Shorter deployment and listing timelines● Stronger readiness for exchanges, investors, and institutional partners● Improved confidence in digital-asset infrastructureSaransh Rawat, President of Cyberscope and CTO at TAC Security, said the launch reflects a larger shift in how Web3 security will be consumed as the sector moves toward institutional adoption.“Web3 security is entering a new phase where speed alone is not enough. Developers, exchanges, and institutions need confidence that the vulnerabilities being flagged are real, material, and actionable,” said Rawat. “Cyberscan AI is our answer to that shift. By making AI-powered smart contract scanning free and accessible, we are helping developers validate risk earlier, reduce audit friction, and move from code to market with greater confidence.”Saransh added that the platform is designed to move security closer to the developer lifecycle.“The future of smart contract security will not be defined only by final-stage audits,” Saransh said. “It will be defined by continuous validation before audits, before listings, and before scale. Cyberscan AI gives Web3 teams an early intelligence layer that helps them build security into their foundation from day one.”The launch positions Cyberscope not only as a smart contract audit provider, but as a validation layer for the next generation of digital-asset infrastructure.The move comes as Web3 projects face growing pressure from exchanges, investors, regulators, and institutional participants to prove security readiness before entering the market. In that environment, pre-audit intelligence is becoming more than a developer tool. It is becoming a trust requirement.Cyberscope has been expanding its presence across high-trust blockchain ecosystems. The company is active within the TON ecosystem, a Layer 1 blockchain network, and has previously announced a collaboration with Circle, the issuer of USDC, focused on supporting secure and compliant digital-asset infrastructure.The launch also builds on TAC Security’s recent milestone of crossing 10,000 clients across 100+ countries, reinforcing its position as a rapidly scaling global cybersecurity company. Through Cyberscope, TAC Security is now extending that momentum into high-growth Web3 markets, including exchange ecosystems, DeFi platforms, token projects, and institutional blockchain adoption.As Web3 matures from experimental finance into institutional-grade infrastructure, platforms such as Cyberscan AI are expected to play a larger role in how projects prove security, reduce risk, and accelerate market entry.For Cyberscope, the message is clear: the next era of smart contract security will not be defined only by audits. It will be defined by accessible, AI-powered validation before the audit even begins.In March, TAC Security Surpasses 10,000 Clients, and Emerges Among the Top 5 Vulnerability Management & AppSec Companies Globally.Watch the launch live at 4:30 AM (EST): Live Video Link Explore Cyberscan AI: [Cyberscan Product Link] About Cyberscope Web3 Security, Inc.Cyberscope, a TAC Security Company, is a leading provider of Web3 Security, smart contract auditing, and compliance solutions, serving a global client base across the decentralized finance, blockchain, and digital asset sectors. Founded in 2023, the company has completed over 2,700 smart contract audits and 500+ KYC verifications, securing more than $2 billion in digital assets for over 3,000 clients. Cyberscope's proprietary tools combine automated and manual analysis to deliver rapid, high-quality security assessments recognized by major industry platforms such as CoinMarketCap, PinkSale, and DxSale. With a reputation for quality, speed, and trust, and backed by the resources and global reach of TAC Security, Cyberscope is positioned to set new standards for security, transparency, and compliance in the rapidly evolving Web3 ecosystem.About TAC Security (TAC InfoSec Limited) – NSE: TACTAC Security is a publicly listed global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management. Serving 10,000+ clients across 100+ countries, the company is among the world’s largest vulnerability management providers by client count. Its flagship platform, ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework), enables cyber risk quantification, vulnerability assessment, and AI-driven security analysis. TAC Security holds certifications including CREST, and ISO standards, and partners with global technology companies such as Google, Microsoft, and Meta.For more details, please contact:Group Corporate Communications | TAC Security | media@tacsecurity.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.