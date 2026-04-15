Cyberscope Partners with Deconflict to Bring Security Assurance into High-Value Digital Asset Transactions

The partnership gives Cyberscope greater access to high-value transaction, diligence-led environments, where security validation is core part of decision making

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyberscope , the Web3 security subsidiary of TAC InfoSec Ltd. (NSE: TAC), has entered into a strategic partnership with Deconflict , a firm operating in the intelligence and risk management space, as the company expands its role in complex, high-value digital asset environments.The collaboration is focused on bringing security validation into intelligence-led risk assessment, particularly in real-world asset and transaction-heavy environments where technical risk needs to be assessed with greater confidence.Deconflict develops intelligence and risk management tools designed to support decision-making in environments where asset exposure and transaction risk are key considerations. Through this partnership, Cyberscope will provide smart contract auditing, protocol assurance, and related security support to complement Deconflict’s intelligence-led approach.The partnership reflects a broader shift in digital asset markets, where security validation is increasingly assessed alongside wider risk considerations. As digital asset activity moves into more structured and higher-value environments, the need for security assurance alongside intelligence-led risk assessment is becoming more important.On this, Mudassar Malik, CEO, Deconflict said, "Financial crime in digital assets doesn’t stop at the blockchain. It moves through contracts, protocols, and real-world transactions. Bringing Cyberscope’s technical validation into our intelligence framework means we can assess risk at every layer, not just on-chain activity."For Cyberscope, the collaboration extends its role beyond standalone audit engagements, allowing the company to support environments where technical validation forms part of a broader risk assessment process. This includes contexts linked to real-world asset activity and complex digital asset transactions.From a commercial perspective, the partnership gives Cyberscope greater access to high-value transaction and diligence-led environments, where security validation is a core part of decision-making.The move builds on Cyberscope’s broader effort to expand its role across higher-trust digital asset environments through targeted ecosystem partnerships. The company is active within the TON ecosystem, a Layer 1 blockchain network, and has previously announced a collaboration with Circle, the issuer of USDC, focused on supporting secure and compliant digital asset infrastructure.“These days, security is increasingly being evaluated in conjunction with broader risk considerations in digital asset environments,” said Saransh Rawat, CTO at TAC Security and President of Cyberscope. “Our partnership with Deconflict is focused on bringing together security validation and intelligence inputs in contexts where both are required for informed decision-making.”The partnership comes as digital asset markets continue to evolve, with growing interest in real-world asset integration and structured use cases that require more comprehensive approaches to risk assessment.Cyberscope continues to expand its presence across global blockchain ecosystems, with capabilities spanning smart contract auditing, protocol assurance, and compliance. TAC InfoSec has also filed an F-1 registration statement in the U.S. in connection with a proposed public listing, reflecting broader efforts to scale its cybersecurity and Web3 security businesses globally.About Cyberscope Web3 Security, Inc.Cyberscope, a TAC Security Company, is a leading provider of Web3 security, smart contract auditing, and compliance solutions, serving a global client base across decentralized finance, blockchain, and digital asset ecosystems. Founded in 2023, the company has completed over 2,700 smart contract audits and 500+ KYC verifications, securing more than $2 billion in digital assets for over 3,000 clients. Cyberscope combines automated and manual analysis to deliver high-quality security assessments and is recognized across major Web3 platforms for its speed, reliability, and technical depth.About TAC Security (TAC InfoSec Limited) – NSE: TACTAC Security is a publicly listed global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management. Serving 10,000+ clients across 100+ countries, the company is among the world’s largest vulnerability management providers by client count. Its flagship platform, ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework), enables cyber risk quantification, vulnerability assessment, and AI-driven security analysis. TAC Security holds certifications including CREST, PCI ASV, and ISO standards, and partners with global technology companies such as Google, Microsoft, and Meta.

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