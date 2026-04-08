MPI Announces 2026 Champion Award Recipients
MPI: Master Painters Institute
MPI names its 2026 Champion Award recipients, recognizing manufacturers advancing coatings performance, sustainability, education, and industry commitment.
The 2026 MPI Champions represent organizations that are setting the benchmark for coatings performance and advancing the industry through measurable impact and leadership.
This year’s champions are recognized across four categories:
• Product Performance Champion: Sherwin-Williams
• Green Performance Champion: Behr Paint Company
• Coatings Education Champion: Davies Paints Philippines, Inc.
• Commitment Champion: Cloverdale Paint Inc.
“The MPI Champion Program recognizes manufacturers that are not merely meeting industry standards, yet actively raising them,” said MPI President Pam Nicoletti. “These organizations show a clear pledge to performance, sustainability, and education, helping to advance coatings quality and accountability across the global marketplace.”
The MPI Champion Program honors manufacturers using objective performance indicators, including results from MPI’s Approved Products List (APL), participation in MPI training programs, and overall adoption of MPI standards, certifications, and promotional initiatives.
In addition to global recognition, MPI Champions receive digital badges, promotional opportunities across MPI and AMPP platforms, and formal recognition at the AMPP Annual Conference + Expo.
Discover how your organization can become an MPI Champion by visiting www.mpi.net/champions.
ABOUT MPI
The Master Painters Institute (MPI), a subsidiary of the Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), provides essential resources to paint and coatings manufacturers, specifiers, and contractors. As North America's leading paint performance certification organization, MPI sets quality standards and assurances that drive the industry forward. www.mpi.net
Jennifer Kramer
AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance
+ +1 330-714-8302
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