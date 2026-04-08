MPI Announces 2026 Champion Award Recipients

MPI

MPI: Master Painters Institute

MPI names its 2026 Champion Award recipients, recognizing manufacturers advancing coatings performance, sustainability, education, and industry commitment.

These organizations show a clear pledge to performance, sustainability, and education, helping to advance coatings quality and accountability across the global marketplace.”
— Pam Nicoletti
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Master Painters Institute (MPI), a subsidiary of the Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), has announced its 2026 Champion Award recipients. MPI honors paint and coatings manufacturers that display exceptional performance, sustainability, education, and commitment across the industry.

The 2026 MPI Champions represent organizations that are setting the benchmark for coatings performance and advancing the industry through measurable impact and leadership.

This year’s champions are recognized across four categories:
• Product Performance Champion: Sherwin-Williams
• Green Performance Champion: Behr Paint Company
• Coatings Education Champion: Davies Paints Philippines, Inc.
• Commitment Champion: Cloverdale Paint Inc.

“The MPI Champion Program recognizes manufacturers that are not merely meeting industry standards, yet actively raising them,” said MPI President Pam Nicoletti. “These organizations show a clear pledge to performance, sustainability, and education, helping to advance coatings quality and accountability across the global marketplace.”

The MPI Champion Program honors manufacturers using objective performance indicators, including results from MPI’s Approved Products List (APL), participation in MPI training programs, and overall adoption of MPI standards, certifications, and promotional initiatives.

In addition to global recognition, MPI Champions receive digital badges, promotional opportunities across MPI and AMPP platforms, and formal recognition at the AMPP Annual Conference + Expo.

Discover how your organization can become an MPI Champion by visiting www.mpi.net/champions.

ABOUT MPI
The Master Painters Institute (MPI), a subsidiary of the Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), provides essential resources to paint and coatings manufacturers, specifiers, and contractors. As North America's leading paint performance certification organization, MPI sets quality standards and assurances that drive the industry forward. www.mpi.net

Jennifer Kramer
AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance
+ +1 330-714-8302
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AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance
+ +1 330-714-8302
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The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global leader dedicated to the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. Established in 2021, AMPP brings together nearly 150 years of combined expertise from legacy organizations to advance solutions that enhance safety, security, and sustainability across industries. Serving more than 40,000 members in over 150 countries, AMPP is the largest organization of its kind, providing innovative standards, certifications, training, and resources. Headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, AMPP also operates regional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom.

AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance

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