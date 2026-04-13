Corrosion Threatens Safety and Infrastructure So Global Leaders Call for Action on World Corrosion Awareness Day 2026
Global leaders call for action on corrosion’s impact to safety, infrastructure, and sustainability ahead of World Corrosion Awareness Day 2026.
As part of World Corrosion Awareness Day (WCAD) on April 24, 2026, the Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), in collaboration with the World Corrosion Organization (WCO), the European Federation of Corrosion (EFC), and the International Corrosion Council (ICC) is calling global attention to corrosion as a preventable challenge with far-reaching consequences, and a shared opportunity for action.
Corrosion is a preventable problem with wide consequences, and it also offers a chance to act. World Corrosion Awareness Day happens every year. It shows how corrosion affects the systems people depend on, from transportation networks and water systems to energy production, manufacturing, and defense readiness. Without proper prevention and maintenance, corrosion can lead to asset failures, safety hazards, environmental harm, and costly disruptions.
Why Corrosion Prevention Matters Now
Around the world, aging infrastructure, expanding energy systems, and increasing environmental exposure are accelerating corrosion risks. At the same time, investments in infrastructure modernization, sustainability, and resilience present an opportunity to strengthen corrosion prevention and extend the life of critical assets.
Corrosion control is not simply maintenance. It is a proactive approach that protects public safety, saves resources and keeps systems working over the long run. By spotting risks early and using proven protection methods, organizations can cut failures, extend asset life and avoid expensive repairs or replacements.
This year’s WCAD campaign, themed “Did You Know? | The Corrosion Conversation,” is designed to increase public understanding of corrosion and elevate the role of the global workforce dedicated to preventing it.
A United Global Effort at a Milestone Moment
World Corrosion Awareness Day 2026 also coincides with AMPP’s fifth anniversary as a unified organization, bringing together nearly 150 years of combined expertise to advance corrosion prevention and materials protection worldwide.
“For five years, AMPP has brought the global corrosion and coatings community together with a shared purpose: to protect the assets and infrastructure society depends on,” said AMPP CEO Alan Thomas. “World Corrosion Awareness Day reinforces why that mission matters. Preventing corrosion protects public safety, strengthens infrastructure resilience, supports sustainability, and ensures the reliability of the systems that power modern life.”
AMPP and its partners continue working on education, standards, workforce training and international collaboration to drive solutions that help organizations manage corrosion risk and improve long-term performance.
“Corrosion is a global problem that affects us all in many ways,” said EFC President Gareth Hinds. “World Corrosion Awareness Day brings together organizations, professionals, and communities worldwide to share knowledge and advance solutions that protect people, infrastructure, and the environment.”
Together with its global partners, the campaign emphasizes the importance of shared knowledge, technical expertise, and international coordination in advancing corrosion prevention worldwide.
“Addressing corrosion requires global collaboration grounded in science, engineering, and shared expertise,” said V.S. Raja of the International Corrosion Council. “By advancing knowledge and best practices across borders, we can improve the reliability, safety, and long-term performance of critical infrastructure worldwide.”
A Global Call to Awareness and Action
The WCAD 2026 campaign will engage professionals, students, partner organizations, and the public across more than 25 countries through coordinated digital outreach and social media participation. The initiative encourages individuals and organizations to learn more about corrosion, recognize its impact, and support efforts to prevent it.
By raising awareness and promoting prevention, World Corrosion Awareness Day helps ensure a safer, more sustainable, and more resilient future.
To learn more about World Corrosion Awareness Day 2026 and how to participate, visit:
https://pages.ampp.org/world-corrosion-awareness-day-2026
ABOUT AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global leader dedicated to the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. Established in 2021, AMPP brings together nearly 150 years of combined expertise from legacy organizations to advance solutions that enhance safety, security, and sustainability across industries. Serving more than 40,000 members in over 150 countries, AMPP is the largest organization of its kind, providing innovative standards, certifications, training, and resources. Headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, AMPP also operates regional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org
ABOUT WORLD CORROSION ORGANIZATION
The World Corrosion Organization (WCO) is a non-profit organization committed to increasing global awareness of corrosion and promoting sustainable corrosion management strategies. WCO works with industry leaders, research institutions, and policymakers to drive change in corrosion prevention. https://corrosion.org/
ABOUT EUROPEAN FEDERATION OF CORROSION
The European Federation of Corrosion (EFC) represents over 30 European corrosion societies and thousands of corrosion specialists worldwide. EFC focuses on advancing knowledge, research, and best practices in corrosion science and prevention. https://efcweb.org/
ABOUT INTERNATIONAL CORROSION COUNCIL
The International Corrosion Council (ICC), founded in 1961, promotes global advancement in corrosion science and engineering. It comprises representatives from 66 countries. Members are appointed by national corrosion societies or relevant organizations. The International Corrosion Council fosters international collaboration and knowledge sharing. https://icc-corrosion.org/
Jennifer Kramer
AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance
+1 330-714-8302
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