AMPP Reduces International Book Shipping Costs by Up to 90%, Expanding Global Access to Technical Resources

AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance AMPP books ship worldwide

Shipping costs drop from over $500 to as low as $50 in India and even lower in other countries, expanding access to essential engineering resources worldwide.

By reducing shipping costs and improving distribution, we’re making it easier for professionals around the world to access the resources they need to support safer, more reliable infrastructure.” — Eliina Lizarraga

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The cost of shipping technical publications internationally has limited access to critical knowledge in engineering and materials protection, sometimes exceeding $500 per book in certain regions and placing resources out of reach for professionals outside the United States.The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) , the leading global authority in materials protection and performance, is addressing that gap with a new global fulfillment model that reduces international shipping costs by up to 90 percent and enables regional production and distribution of printed technical materials By shifting fulfillment closer to end users, AMPP is removing a long-standing barrier for engineers, students, and institutions working in materials protection and corrosion control, fields directly tied to infrastructure reliability, safety, and sustainability.In addition to lowering single-order costs, AMPP has introduced a quantity-based shipping structure that reduces the marginal cost of each additional book, improving affordability for training programs, universities, and bulk purchasers.“Access to technical knowledge shouldn’t be limited by geography or cost,” said Eliina Lizarraga, Senior Director, Media and Publishing at AMPP. “By reducing shipping costs and improving distribution, we’re making it easier for professionals around the world to access the resources they need to support safer, more reliable infrastructure. In many regions, shipping has dropped to as little as $40 to $55 per book.”Key benefits of the new fulfillment model include:• Substantially lower international shipping costs across major global regions• Expanded access to technical publications for engineers, students, and professionals• More cost-effective bulk purchasing for organizations and training programs• A more flexible and scalable distribution model to support global growthThis initiative supports AMPP’s broader commitment to improving access to standards, publications, and technical resources that advance safety, reliability, and sustainability across industries.The enhanced shipping model is now being implemented across AMPP’s bookstore and will continue to evolve as part of the organization’s efforts to strengthen global engagement and knowledge sharing.

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