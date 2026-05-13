AMPP Brings Industry Voice to Capitol Hill as Infrastructure Policy Focus Shifts to Long-Term Performance

Advocacy Day 2026

Advocacy Day 2026

AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance

AMPP members met with policymakers in Washington to connect infrastructure investment with long-term performance, standards, and workforce needs.

Advocacy Days is an important opportunity to connect the technical expertise of our members with the policy decisions that shape our infrastructure.”
— Kimberly-Joy Harris
WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Congress continues to move forward on major infrastructure legislation, industry leaders in Washington this week made one point clear: investment alone isn’t enough as long-term performance depends on how infrastructure is maintained, the standards in place, and the workforce behind it.

The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) brought professionals from across the energy, water, and maritime sectors to Washington, D.C., May 11–13 for Advocacy Days, creating space for direct conversations between technical experts and policymakers.

Across meetings with congressional offices, committee staff, and federal agencies, participants focused on a simple but often overlooked issue – what happens after infrastructure is built. How assets perform over time, how consistently standards are applied, and whether there are enough trained professionals to do the work all play a role in whether those investments hold up.

More than 40 attendees took part in the event, holding 54 meetings tied to legislation, including the PIPES Act, the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA), and the SHIPS for America Act.

“Advocacy Days is an important opportunity to connect the technical expertise of our members with the policy decisions that shape our infrastructure,” said Kimberly-Joy Harris, chair of the AMPP Board of Directors. “When professionals who work directly with these systems engage with policymakers, it helps ensure that performance is part of the conversation, not just funding.”

The discussions reflected what many in the field already see day to day. Corrosion and material degradation continue to affect pipelines, water systems, and maritime assets, often driving maintenance costs and impacting reliability if not addressed early.

Participants also pointed to workforce challenges and the need for consistent standards as key factors in infrastructure performance over time.

“Advocacy is how we bring real-world experience into policy discussions,” said Kern Williams, AMPP Manager of Government Relations. “These conversations help connect what’s happening in the field with how legislation is written and, just as importantly, how it’s carried out.”
Throughout the week, policymakers and staff engaged with AMPP members about how these issues manifest across sectors, from pipeline safety and water infrastructure to shipbuilding and defense.
The takeaway was consistent: infrastructure investment is only part of the equation. How those assets are maintained and supported over time will ultimately determine their reliability, safety, and cost.

AMPP will continue those conversations as legislation advances, working with policymakers to ensure materials protection, standards, and workforce considerations are part of how infrastructure policy is implemented.

To learn more about AMPP’s legislative agenda, visit https://www.ampp.org/about/government-affairs/legislative-agenda.

Jennifer Kramer
AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance
+1 330-714-8302
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AMPP Brings Industry Voice to Capitol Hill as Infrastructure Policy Focus Shifts to Long-Term Performance

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The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global leader dedicated to the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. Established in 2021, AMPP brings together nearly 150 years of combined expertise from legacy organizations to advance solutions that enhance safety, security, and sustainability across industries. Serving more than 41,000 members in over 150 countries, AMPP is the largest organization of its kind, providing innovative standards, certifications, training, and resources. Headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, AMPP also operates regional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom.

AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance

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