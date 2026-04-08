TENEX Appoints Ryan Swigler to Lead Customer Success

Okta Veteran Who Oversaw $2B ARR Joins AI-Native MDR Company to Drive World-Class Customer Outcomes

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TENEX.ai , the AI-native, human-led managed detection and response (MDR) company, today announced the appointment of Ryan Swigler to lead its Customer Success organization. Swigler brings nearly two decades of SaaS leadership experience, including almost nine years at Okta where he served as Vice President overseeing approximately $2 billion in annual recurring revenue and leading teams of up to 250 professionals.During his tenure at Okta, Swigler’s organization consistently delivered 110%+ net retention while pioneering a Scaled Customer Success model that delivered 30% program-level ROI. Prior to Okta, Swigler held product management and customer success leadership roles across the SaaS industry, building a career that spans both the zero-to-one founding phase and the one-to-enterprise scaling phase of high-growth software companies."Ryan is a rare combination of builder and operator," said Eric Foster, CEO of TENEX.ai. "He has managed more ARR than most CS leaders will see in a career, and he still thinks like someone standing up a function from scratch. That combination is exactly what our customers need and exactly what this moment demands."Swigler's appointment is part of a broader hiring offensive that TENEX detailed in its new short film "It's Time to Defend." The film makes the case that the AI era demands more exceptional humans, not fewer and that the defenders of the digital world deserve tools, teams, and leaders worthy of the fight they chose. Swigler represents the kind of operator TENEX is recruiting: someone who builds customer outcomes that are measurable, defensible, and undeniable.In his role at TENEX.ai, Swigler will own the end-to-end customer journey from initial onboarding through enterprise-wide expansion, with a mandate to make every customer outcome measurable, defensible, and undeniable."The opportunity is clear: TENEX has developed a truly effective product." said Ryan Swigler, Vice President of Customer Success. “My responsibility is to ensure every customer recognizes this, not just through traditional metrics like dashboards and QBRs, but through tangible, board-level outcomes. This focus on verifiable results is the only measure of success."TENEX.ai gives us the foundation to build a customer experience where every interaction is backed by data, every outcome is measurable, and every customer knows exactly what they're getting. That's the CS function I'm here to build."TENEX.ai’s AI SOC handles 100% of incoming alerts, triages 85% automatically, reduces false positives by 98%, and delivers a mean time to respond of under one minute. The company has offices in San Jose, Kansas City, and Sarasota, Florida, with expansion underway into EMEA, Phoenix, and the Northeast.→ Watch "It's Time to Defend" TENEX.ai/blog/Defend About Tenex.AITENEX.AI: The AI SOC Company. The only AI-native Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider built from the ground up around AI, led by operators who've built and scaled MDR before, with founding engineers from the hyperscalers and leading AI labs. Recently named the #1 fastest-growing cybersecurity company in the country by IT-Harvest's 2026 Cyber 150, TENEX serves enterprise customers across Google and Microsoft security ecosystems. TENEX's platform triages, investigates, hunts, and responds to threats autonomously, with elite human analysts always in the loop - combining the speed and scalability of AI with the accountability of human-led security operations. Backed by Crosspoint Capital Partners, Shield Capital, DTCP, Deepwork Capital, and the Florida Opportunity Fund, with its seed round led in 2025 by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), TENEX is headquartered in Sarasota, FL with offices in Overland Park, San Jose, and Phoenix. Learn more at TENEX.ai.

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