TENEX Appoints Piers Morgan as Head of EMEA

20-Year EMEA Cybersecurity Veteran to Lead Global Expansion of AI-Native MDR Platform

MAIDENHEAD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TENEX.ai, the AI-native, human-led managed detection and response (MDR) company, today announced the appointment of Piers Morgan as Head of International. Morgan brings more than 20 years of cybersecurity go-to-market experience across EMEA and international markets, with deep expertise in SOC operations, MDR delivery, and the partner ecosystems that drive platform adoption at scale.Morgan has spent his career working at the intersection of security operations and the channel — building relationships with Global MSPs, MSSPs, GSIs. His appointment signals TENEX’s readiness to scale globally, with an immediate focus on EMEA expansion and the development of strategic partner relationships across the region."Piers has spent two decades building the kinds of relationships that determine whether a platform reaches the customers who need it," said Eric Foster, CEO of TENEX.ai. "EMEA is a critical market — sophisticated, demanding, and underserved by the tools currently available. Piers knows that market from the inside, and he knows how to build the trust that turns a great platform into a long-term strategic partnership."Morgan's appointment arrives alongside the release of TENEX's short film "It's Time to Defend", a statement about the defenders who protect the world's data, infrastructure and digital lives, and why AI-native companies like TENEX are investing in exceptional humans to lead the fight against cybercrime. Morgan is an example of exactly the kind of leader that story is about.In his role as Head of International, Morgan will lead TENEX’s go-to-market strategy across EMEA and international markets, developing and scaling the partner ecosystem required to bring the TENEX platform to enterprises across the region.“This is not about selling another tool. It is about redefining how security is delivered and EMEA is ready for that conversation. Organizations there are sophisticated, demanding and tired of solutions that don’t scale with the complexity they face every day. TENEX changes that equation.”TENEX.ai’s AI SOC handles 100% of incoming alerts, triages 85% automatically, reduces false positives by 98%, and delivers a mean time to respond of under one minute. The company has offices in San Jose, Kansas City, and Sarasota, Florida, with expansion underway into EMEA, Phoenix, and the Northeast.→ Watch "It's Time to Defend" TENEX.ai/blog/Defend About TENEX.aiTENEX.ai is an AI-native, human-led managed detection and response company built on a proprietary AI SOC. Founded on the belief that AI and exceptional humans are stronger together, TENEX delivers 100% alert coverage, 85% automatic triage, 98% false positive reduction, and a mean time to respond of under one minute. TENEX is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices in Kansas City and Sarasota, and is expanding globally. For more information, visit TENEX.ai.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.