Jacqueline Kelly of TENEX.ai Named to CRN’s 2026 Women of the Channel List

Jackie Kelly

TENEX.ai Vice President of Marketing Jacqueline "Jackie" Kelly Recognized for Driving Measurable Impact Across the Technology Channel

This recognition is well‑deserved, and it’s only the beginning of the impact she’ll have on our company and the industry.” — Eric Foster, CEO TENEX.AI

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TENEX.ai, AI SOC company, today announced that Jacqueline “Jackie” Kelly, Vice President of Marketing, has been named to CRN’s 2026 Women of the Channel list, an annual honor recognizing women whose leadership is reshaping the technology channel and accelerating partner success.Kelly brings a rare blend of enterprise technology depth, channel fluency, and brand‑building instinct to her role at TENEX. Since joining, she has shaped the company’s marketing strategy and brand - fueling rapid growth driven by committed, forward‑thinking partners.Her career spans cybersecurity, enterprise software, and global consumer brands, giving her an uncommon ability to translate complex technical value into messaging that resonates with buyers at every level. Prior to TENEX, she held senior marketing leadership roles at Microsoft and RiskIQ (acquired by Microsoft), where she consistently elevated underperforming security solution plays, mobilized cross‑functional teams, and built programs that accelerated pipeline velocity worldwide.“I’m honored to be recognized among so many talented women driving impact across the channel,” said Kelly. “Women are still underrepresented in high tech and cybersecurity, but the momentum is real—and growing. What inspires me most is how women in this industry lift each other up, share knowledge, and lead by example. My hope is that more women—whether just starting out or long established—see the channel as a place where they can thrive, contribute, and be recognized.”“Jackie doesn’t just market cybersecurity, she understands it,” said Eric Foster, CEO at TENEX. “She makes our go‑to‑market sharper, strengthens how we engage with partners, and removes blockers with a level of clarity and urgency that moves the business forward. This recognition is well‑deserved, and it’s only the beginning of the impact she’ll have on our company and the industry.”“It’s a privilege to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these women who are driving meaningful change across the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each honoree has demonstrated exceptional leadership and bold, innovative strategies that fuel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the broader channel.”Outside of work, Jackie volunteers as a youth competitive soccer coach, bringing the same conviction she brings to the boardroom: that great teams, coached well, can outperform expectations.About TENEX.aiTENEX.AI: The AI SOC Company. The only AI-native Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider built from the ground up around AI, led by operators who've built and scaled MDR before, with founding engineers from the hyperscalers and leading AI labs. Recently named the #1 fastest-growing cybersecurity company in the country by IT-Harvest's 2026 Cyber 150, TENEX serves enterprise customers across Google and Microsoft security ecosystems. TENEX's platform triages, investigates, hunts, and responds to threats autonomously, with elite human analysts always in the loop - combining the speed and scalability of AI with the accountability of human-led security operations. Backed by Crosspoint Capital Partners, Shield Capital, DTCP, Deepwork Capital, and the Florida Opportunity Fund, with its seed round led in 2025 by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), TENEX is headquartered in Sarasota, FL with offices in Overland Park, San Jose, and Phoenix. Learn more at TENEX.ai

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