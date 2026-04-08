Long-Term Repair to Charlestown Breachway Completed

Published on Tuesday, April 07, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI - The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM), the Coastal Resources Management Council (CRMC), and the Town of Charlestown, along with project partners and supporters including members of the Rhode Island General Assembly, the Rhode Island Salt Ponds Coalition, Save The Bay, and the University of Rhode Island/Rhode Island Sea Grant today celebrated the completion of the long-term repair project of the Charlestown Breachway.

The $8.4M project included breachway restoration, channel dredging, beach re-nourishment with the creation of two sand dunes and plantings planned for fall. $5M was contributed through a DEM request and allocated by the State through CRMC, $2M from CRMC for dredging, and $1.4M provided by the Town of Charlestown.

Contractors reconstructed the west breachway wall in two tiers of stone. Dredged material was reused to restore the town beach, repair erosion along the wall’s west side, and construct two storm-resilient dunes on the same side. The work has restored the breachway’s structural integrity, improved navigation, stabilized the coastline against climate impacts, and preserved water flow in and out of Ninigret Pond to maintain ecological balance and water quality. Work began last November and was completed in late March 2026. These long-term repairs will help safeguard coastal infrastructure, the environment, and the community.

“The successful completion of this project is the result of strong collaborative planning between state agencies and the Town of Charlestown to support the long-term resiliency of the breachway,” said Governor Dan McKee. “Rhode Island’s coastal communities are on the frontlines of climate change impacts, and by working together we’ve made the necessary repairs to this critical infrastructure.”

“Rhode Island is on the front lines and bearing the brunt of the impacts from climate change. Strengthening the resiliency of our coastal infrastructure protects our environment, communities, and economy from the impacts of sea level rise and increased storm surge events,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “Throughout the project, there was effective communication and engagement with the stakeholders and members of the community in the area on the direction and progress of the work. The Breachway, Ninigret Pond, and the beachfront all provide crucial environmental, recreational, and economic benefits not only for Charlestown, but all of Rhode Island. DEM is grateful to everyone at CRMC, the Town of Charlestown, URI, and contractors whose hard work made this project to repair and rebuild the breachway walls and the dunes that will protect it in the future successful.”

"CRMC is proud to have been an integral part of this highly collaborative project between the Town, DEM and the Governor," said CRMC Executive Director Jeffrey Willis. "We've ensured the repaired breachway will keep navigation safe, improve water quality, and continue recreational and commercial uses for decades to come. The Project marks a successful and historic investment in coastal resilience and with this work, Ninigret Pond will be set up for years of fueling the Blue Economy."

“The Charlestown Breachway represents much more than infrastructure; it plays a vital role in connecting our coastal systems, sustaining our economy, and bringing our community together,” said Charlestown Town Administrator Jeffrey Allen. “With the structural components of the project now complete, the Breachway restoration and Ninigret Pond dredging have strengthened the area’s structural integrity, improved coastal and land-based habitats, enhanced water conditions, and increased public safety. Improved water circulation is expected to quickly support healthier aquatic environments. Final touches, including sand fencing, dune grass planting, and site restoration, are scheduled for this fall to further integrate the area into its natural surroundings. This effort preserves Charlestown’s coastal legacy while continuing to support the recreational and economic resources that serve communities across Rhode Island.”

A coastal habitat restoration project is ongoing at the Ninigret Barrier Beach located at East Beach in Charlestown, led by DEM in partnership with Save The Bay. Invasive plants have changed natural sand movement during storms, reducing open sand areas for wildlife habitat and beach space for the public. By removing the invasive plants, the healthier dunes will naturally protect the shoreline by allowing sand to move and rebuild during storms.