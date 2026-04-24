Tree-rific: DEM Celebrates Rhode Island’s 129th Arbor Day

Published on Friday, April 24, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI – Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) Director Terry Gray and DEM’s Division of Agriculture and Forest Environment (DAFE) today joined Pawtucket Mayor Donald R. Grebien and RI Tree Council Technical Director John Campanini at Samuel Slater Memorial Park in Pawtucket to celebrate Rhode Island’s 129th Arbor Day. The event featured the announcement of grant recipients for the Urban and Community Forestry (UCF) Program and Tree Equity RI program. Urban and community forests are an important component of city infrastructure, playing a key role in climate resilience. Trees reduce urban heat, mitigate flooding, improve air quality, provide critical wildlife habitat, and enhance the overall beauty and livability of our communities.

“Trees are critical urban infrastructure that are essential to public health and well-being,” said Governor Dan McKee. “Supported by federal funding, Rhode Island continues to prioritize communities that most need improved access to the environmental, economic, social, and health benefits that healthy trees and forests provide.”

“Healthy trees and forests are essential for growing healthy neighborhoods and communities,” said Senator Reed, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee who advocates for increased federal investments in the Urban and Community Forestry Program. “Planting new trees and growing our green infrastructure helps reduce pollution and increase shade while creating a host of economic, environmental, and health benefits for communities across the state.”

“This Arbor Day, we are celebrating progress toward making our cities healthier and more attractive places to live thanks to federal funding,” said Senator Whitehouse. “Urban tree cover investments, which have been targeted by the Trump Administration, bring cleaner air, summer shade, and more flood-resilient neighborhoods.”



“DEM continues to support Rhode Island’s cities, towns, and nonprofits as they build and strengthen their urban forest programs,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “Expanding tree cover to our urban areas not only beautifies our neighborhoods and improves air quality, but also provides vital shade, helps cool neighborhoods, and plays a key role in mitigating stormwater and flooding. DEM’s new tree donation program allows people to provide funding support for a tree to be planted in certain state parks. This is a great way to provide a lasting tribute to a loved one or an important event.”

The UCF Grant Program offers cost match grants to municipalities and nonprofits for projects that support management of urban and community forests. Funding for the program is provided by the USDA Forest Service. This round’s UCF Grant Program is funding seven projects with a total of $49,600:

City of East Providence: $10,000 for an urban forest management plan

Groundwork RI: $10,000 for green team educational programming

Newport Tree Conservancy: $10,000 for the green education for Newport program

Town of North Kingstown: $1,000 for tree care outreach

Town of North Providence: $4,600 for municipal forestry program development and improvement

Providence Neighborhood Planting Program: $10,000 for community forest training program

Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council: $5,000 for tree pruning and tree risk assessment training

The Tree Equity RI Grant Program is funded by the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), providing funding for tree planting projects to expand tree canopy in communities that need it most. Grant recipients use the Tree Equity Score Analyzer, a mapping tool created by American Forests, to guide the development of their project proposals. This tool helps measure how effectively tree benefits are reaching environmental justice communities. This round’s Tree Equity RI Grant Program is funding four projects with a total of $150,000:

Providence Neighborhood Planting Program: $50,000 for tree plantings at the Narducci Learning Center and the Paul Cuffee Lower School and their immediate surrounding neighborhoods

Groundwork RI: $30,000 for planting a microforest in lower South Providence

Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council: $50,000 for tree plantings at Providence Housing Authority sites in central Providence along with the Nuestros Bosques Tree Ranger and River Rangers to expand the tree canopy in areas where trees are acutely needed

Town of North Providence: $20,000 for tree plantings throughout the Marieville neighborhood

Arbor Day is a wonderful time to honor someone special, commemorate a meaningful occasion or simply give back to the environment by donating a tree to one of Rhode Island’s State Parks through DEM’s Donation Tree Program. Each tree becomes a lasting tribute while supporting the health of our beautiful parks. Donors can choose from three beautiful locations: Colt State Park in Bristol, Goddard Memorial State Park in Warwick, and Fort Adams State Park in Newport. The first round of these plantings will be taking place at Goddard and Colt this spring. To learn more or donate a tree, please visit: riparks.ri.gov/donation-tree.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Sign up here to receive the latest press releases, news, and events from DEM's Public Affairs Office to your inbox.