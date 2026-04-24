Animal Quarantine Issued due to Illnesses Associated with Petting Zoo

Published on Friday, April 24, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) and Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) announce that DEM has issued an animal quarantine order at Rusty Buckle Petting Zoo in Glocester after several individuals became ill after contact with goats.

DEM and RIDOH are investigating the connection between the petting zoo and cases of cryptosporidiosis-associated diarrheal disease. Three confirmed and three probable cases of cryptosporidiosis have been reported after individuals had contact with goats at the petting zoo, located at 138 Tourtellot Hill Road, Chepachet.

The quarantine set by DEM pertains to all ruminant livestock at the location. They must be kept away from the public and cannot have any physical contact with visitors until the quarantine is lifted.

Cryptosporidium is a common livestock parasite that lives in the gut of infected humans or animals. It spreads when someone comes into contact with infected feces and then touches their mouth, usually with unwashed hands. Symptoms usually begin two to 10 days after infection. They include watery diarrhea with abdominal pain and cramping, which can be accompanied by dehydration, weight loss, fever, nausea, and vomiting. For people with weakened immune systems, symptoms can be severe and could lead to severe or life-threatening illness. There is medication to treat cryptosporidiosis. Most people who contract cryptosporidiosis fully recover within two weeks.

Anyone who has visited the Rusty Buckle Petting Zoo within the last month should monitor themselves for the symptoms of cryptosporidiosis. If symptoms do develop, a healthcare provider should be contacted.

"One of the inherent risks of visiting a petting zoo is exposure to pathogens," said State Veterinarian Scott Marshall, DVM, who issued the quarantine today. "Petting zoo owners and the public share responsibility in limiting those risks. Common sense practices include ensuring only healthy animals are allowed public contact, keeping animals in a sanitary environment, providing hand-washing stations and patrons using those stations, and not eating or drinking where animals are kept."

Recommendations include:

Wash hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds after contacting livestock, before preparing or eating food, after using the toilet, or after changing diapers.

Avoid allowing clothing to be contaminated with feces, and wash any clothing that is contaminated. (People's clothing is often contaminated when they pick up goats whose hooves have fecal matter on them.)

Make sure that only healthy animals are in contact with the public.

Keep animals in sanitary environments.

Make hand-washing stations available for patrons.

Avoid eating in areas where animals are kept.

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