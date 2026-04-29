Get Fresh, Buy Local at RI Grown Farmers Markets

Published on Wednesday, April 29, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) kicks off the weekly 2026 RI Grown Farmers Market Season this weekend, running through early autumn. Starting this weekend, shoppers can visit the RI Grown farmers market at Goddard Memorial State Park, held every Friday from 9 AM – 1 PM through Oct. 9, or the RI Grown farmers market at Fishermen’s Memorial State Park, every Sunday from 8:30 AM to 12 PM through Oct. 11, for locally grown, fresh food.

Early season offerings include plants, flowers, RI Seafood, spring vegetables, honey, and maple syrup. More vendors and summer crops will be added as the season progresses. Keep a lookout for the RI Grown label, which certifies that a product was grown right here in the Ocean State. Local is closer than you think – follow RI Grown on Facebook, on Instagram, and subscribe to our newsletter to find locally caught, grown, and made foods from RI farmers, fishers, and food producers. .

“Going to a RI Grown farmers market is a great opportunity for consumers to buy fresh, delicious food directly from local farmers and food businesses,” said Governor Dan McKee. “I encourage all Rhode Islanders and visitors alike to support our state’s vibrant agriculture and food sector by enjoying our state’s abundance of sustainable, colorful, and locally grown produce.”

“Farmers markets support access to healthy food and resilient local food systems,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “Each farmers market season, DEM is thrilled to offer opportunities to purchase fresh and delicious RI Grown foods and support local farmers and food businesses at some of our beautiful state park locations.”

Shopping at a local farmers market supports Rhode Island's food economy and system by connecting communities directly with farmers. There are many opportunities for consumers to find RI Grown products year-round, and DEM’s RI Grown webpage is overgrown with resources to help find locally grown products.

DEM supports RI’s green economy by helping farmers and fishers grow their businesses, invest in infrastructure, and access incubation space for new farmers at Urban Edge Farm and Snake Den Farm. With more than 1,000 farms and the nation’s highest percentage of beginning farmers (2022 Census of Agriculture), Rhode Island’s farming sector is growing. From 2017 to 2022, both farm numbers and farmland grew, showing strong statewide support for local agriculture, boosting the economy, protecting the environment, and strengthening food security.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Sign up here to receive the latest press releases, news, and events from DEM's Public Affairs Office to your inbox.