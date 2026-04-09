Medicare Covers PureWick®, Yet Access Challenges Persist for Patients

Contact USI to review Medicare coverage for PureWick® PureWick® at your bedside

Medicare covers PureWick®, yet many patients still pay out of pocket due to plan differences, documentation gaps, and a limited number of approved suppliers.

We’ve filed tens of thousands of claims for urology supplies with Medicare over the years, and it’s been exciting to work alongside them as access to PureWick® continues to expand.” — Larry Vetter, Vice President, USI

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medicare coverage for the PureWick® System has expanded in recent years, offering a non-invasive solution for women managing urinary incontinence. The PureWickSystem is an external catheter designed to help manage urinary output without internal insertion, improving comfort and reducing the risk of complications.But for many patients and caregivers, access remains inconsistent. Despite coverage being available, many are still being told they must pay out of pocket. According to Urological Supplies, Inc. (USI), a Medicare-accredited durable medical equipment (DME) supplier, the issue isn’t whether PureWick® is covered by Medicare - it’s whether patients can successfully navigate the system required to obtain it.“What we see over and over again are breakdowns in the process, from the plan type, the documentation, to the supplier,” said Larry Vetter, Vice President of USI. “Coverage exists, but accessing it isn’t always straightforward, and there’s still a lot of misinformation out there. That’s why we offer to walk patients and caregivers through every step.”Under traditional Medicare Part B, the PureWickSystem may be covered when it is deemed medically necessary and prescribed by a physician. However, that distinction between Medicare Part B and Medicare Advantage plans is where patients often get confused.Medicare Advantage plans, which are administered by private insurance companies, operate under different rules. They may impose stricter approval criteria, require prior authorizations, or limit patients to specific in-network suppliers. In some cases, patients who would otherwise qualify under traditional Medicare are denied coverage simply because of their plan structure.“That’s one of the biggest education gaps we see,” Vetter noted. “Patients assume that because a plan has ‘Medicare’ in the name, coverage works the same way. But it’s really just branding. Medicare Advantage plans are still backed by private insurers like Humana and UnitedHealthcare, which means they can follow entirely different guidelines.”Even for those with traditional Medicare Part B, coverage depends on proper documentation. Physicians need to establish medical necessity, often citing factors such as limited mobility, increased fall risk, recurrent infections, or the inability to safely reach the restroom. Incomplete documentation is one of the most common reasons claims are delayed or denied.Beyond documentation, access to the right supplier presents another barrier. Not all DME providers are approved to supply PureWick. Suppliers must be Medicare-enrolled, properly accredited, authorized to distribute the system through the manufacturer BD (Bard), and licensed in the patient’s state.As a result, patients are often directed to suppliers who cannot fulfill the order through Medicare, or they turn to online retailers that only offer cash-pay options.“A major source of confusion is where patients are getting their information,” said Vetter. “A website name alone can be misleading. Just because ‘PureWick’ is in the name doesn’t mean it’s connected to BD or set up to bill Medicare. Many of those websites are cash-only. We’ve taken a different approach. We’ve filed tens of thousands of claims for urology supplies with Medicare over the years, and it’s been exciting to work alongside them as access to PureWickcontinues to expand.”USI says it has focused on working directly with patients and providers to streamline eligibility verification, PureWick® insurance paperwork , and fulfillment. The company is currently able to serve patients in most states and is continuing efforts to expand nationwide.“Our role is to make this simpler,” the company added. “If a patient qualifies under Medicare, they shouldn’t have to spend weeks trying to figure out what the next step should be.”As awareness of non-invasive incontinence solutions grows, education remains key, especially as more patients enroll in Medicare Advantage plans with varying coverage rules.Patients or caregivers who have questions about urinary incontinence, urology supplies, the PureWickSystem, or their Medicare eligibility are encouraged to contact the USI team directly to review their options and determine next steps.

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