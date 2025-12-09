Medicare Now Covers Both PureWick® Standard and Flex Wicks, Expanding Access to Non-Invasive Incontinence Care

The PureWick™ Flex Wick is now covered by Medicare. Caregivers love working with USI for PureWick™ supplies.

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Millions of women managing urinary incontinence now have expanded access to safe, non-invasive care solutions: both the PureWickStandard Wick and the PureWickFlex Wick are now covered through Medicare for eligible patients. Urological Supplies Inc. (USI) - a leading nationwide provider of PureWicksupplies - announces streamlined support to help patients select the right option and receive recurring monthly shipments directly to their homes.Licensed in more than 40 states, USI provides patients and caregivers with knowledgeable phone support and end-to-end supply management, ensuring uninterrupted access to the products they rely on.Understanding the Difference Between the PureWickStandard and Flex WickPatients and caregivers consistently ask which option is best for their needs. Here’s how the two Medicare-covered PureWick® choices compare.PureWickFemale External Catheter (Standard): A structured, stable design with broad surface coverage. Ideal for patients who sleep in a consistent position or prefer a more traditional wick feel.PureWickFlex Female External Catheter (Flex Wick): A softer, more flexible design that contours to the body. Particularly helpful for patients who move frequently during sleep and need a wick that stays comfortably in place.Both wicks offer a non-invasive alternative to internal catheters, helping reduce the risk of UTIs, skin irritation, and nighttime falls.How the PureWickSystem WorksBoth wick styles connect to the PureWick® External Urine Collection System , which gently draws urine away from the body and into a bedside canister. The system is designed to be quiet, discreet, and simple to empty each morning, giving patients and caregivers a safer overnight solution.Choosing the Right Wick for Individual NeedsComfort and sleep habits typically guide the decision:Standard Wick: A more structured design for those who remain in one sleep position.Flex Wick: A contouring, flexible option for patients who shift frequently at night.Many caregivers try both options before determining which delivers the most reliable results.“Caregivers are already juggling so much, and they deserve a partner who makes things easier,” said Larry Vetter, Vice President of USI. “That’s where our team comes in. We’ve built a knowledgeable, friendly team here. So whether it’s answering questions, assisting with paperwork, or sending helpful tutorial videos, we guide families every step of the way. Whatever support they need, we’re happy to help.”Medicare Coverage Ensures Safe, Consistent UseMedicare now covers both the Standard and Flex Wick at an 80% rate for patients deemed medically necessary by their doctor when supplied through an approved provider like USI. This coverage ensures patients receive fresh, single-use wicks on a monthly basis, eliminating the need for unsafe reuse.“We’ve heard from patients and caregivers who, under financial strain, felt they had no choice but to wash and reuse wicks,” said Vetter. “That’s not how the system was designed, and it puts their health at risk. With Medicare covering both wick options each month, families can finally use PureWicksafely and consistently.”How to Get StartedPatients and caregivers can contact USI to verify Medicare eligibility , choose between the Standard and Flex Wick, and set up recurring shipments.Call (239) 985-9327 or visit USIcares.com to schedule a consultation.About Urological Supplies Inc.Urological Supplies Inc. is a trusted provider of advanced urological solutions, licensed in over 40 states to deliver recurring Medicare-covered PureWicksupplies nationwide. With decades of experience, USI partners with patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals to support comfort, safety, and dignity through innovative products and compassionate service.

