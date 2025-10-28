Medicare Coverage for PureWick™ Expands Across 40+ States via Urological Supplies, Inc.

PureWick™ External Urine Collection System Patients and providers love the PureWick™. PureWick™ wicks covered 80% by Medicare.

With expanded Medicare coverage for the PureWick™ System through USI, women nationwide can experience greater relief in managing urinary incontinence at home.

PureWick™ means independence for patients, relief for caregivers, and confidence for families. Their stories have made this mission deeply personal to me.” — Larry Vetter, VP of USI

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Urological Supplies, Inc. (USI) has expanded access to the PureWick™ External Urine Collection System , now available to Medicare patients in more than 40 states. This milestone reflects USI’s growing partnerships with healthcare providers nationwide and its commitment to making dignified, at-home urinary incontinence care more accessible than ever before.What is the PureWick™ External Urine Collection System?The PureWick™ System is a non-invasive, external catheter alternative designed for female patients to manage urinary incontinence safely and comfortably at home. Unlike traditional internal catheters - which can increase the risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs) and cause skin irritation - the PureWick™ device helps patients stay dry, comfortable, and protected, especially overnight.Where is Medicare Coverage Available?USI now provides Medicare-covered PureWick™ Systems to patients in the following states:Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.“For years, patients and families across the country have been asking us about Medicare coverage for PureWick ™, so we’re thrilled to finally say ‘yes’ in more than 40 states,” said Larry Vetter, Vice President of Urological Supplies, Inc. “PureWick™ means independence for patients, relief for caregivers, and confidence for families. Their stories have made this mission deeply personal to me, and I’m proud we’ve reached this point after years of hard work.”What Are the Health and Quality-of-Life Benefits?Fewer UTIs: PureWick™ reduces infection risk compared to internal catheters.Less skin irritation: External collection prevents moisture-related rashes.Fall prevention: Reduces nighttime bathroom trips for safer mobility.Better sleep: Patients and caregivers both experience more restful nights.“This is about dignity at every stage of life,” said Bill Stafford, President of Urological Supplies, Inc. “For too many patients - especially older adults - incontinence brings isolation, stress, and serious health risks. Our responsibility is to step up with empathy and solutions that are safe. It’s about giving comfort to those who can’t always advocate for themselves.”How Can Patients and Families Get PureWick™?Patients, caregivers, or healthcare providers can contact USI directly to determine Medicare eligibility for PureWick™ and order the system for home use. USI’s dedicated support team assists with insurance paperwork, billing, delivery, and setup, ensuring patients experience the benefits quickly and easily.To get started, call (239) 985-9327 or visit usicares.com to learn more about PureWick™ Medicare coverage and supplies.About Urological Supplies, Inc.Urological Supplies, Inc. is a trusted national provider of advanced urology and incontinence care solutions, dedicated to improving the health, comfort, and dignity of patients across the United States. With decades of experience, USI partners with patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals to deliver innovative products, seamless Medicare support, and exceptional service. Their promise: “Exceptional People. Extraordinary Care.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.