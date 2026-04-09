Selro Launches AI-Powered Product Description Generator to Transform Ecommerce Listings

Grow Your E-Commerce Business

READING, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Selro , a leading all-in-one multichannel eCommerce management platform, today announced the launch of its latest feature: AI-powered product description generation. Designed to help online sellers create high-quality, conversion-focused listings in seconds, the new capability leverages advanced AI to automate one of the most time-consuming aspects of ecommerce.The feature integrates seamlessly within the Selro platform, enabling users to generate product titles, descriptions, and summaries directly from existing product data, images, or title snippets. This innovation eliminates the need for manual copywriting, allowing sellers to scale their product listings faster and more efficiently.“With ecommerce businesses managing increasingly large product catalogues across multiple marketplaces, creating consistent and compelling product content can be a major bottleneck,” said Selro's spokesperson. “Our AI-driven solution empowers sellers to instantly generate professional, optimised product descriptions, saving time while improving listing quality and performance.”Key Benefits of the New AI Feature:Instant Content Creation: Generate product descriptions in seconds, reducing manual workloadImproved Listing Quality: Produce clear, structured, and engaging content designed to attract customersScalable for Growth: Easily create content for large catalogues and multiple sales channelsSeamless Integration: Built directly into Selro’s inventory and listing workflowSelro’s AI functionality enhances its broader suite of tools, which already enables businesses to manage inventory, orders, listings, and shipping across more than 50 sales channels from a single platform.By combining automation with intelligent content generation, Selro continues to deliver on its mission to simplify ecommerce operations and help businesses grow faster.AvailabilityThe AI product description generator is now available to all Selro users. To learn more and get started, please visit: https://help.selro.com/en/articles/14456767-using-ai-to-generate-product-descriptions Selro is a powerful multichannel eCommerce platform that helps online sellers manage and scale their business across marketplaces and webstores. From inventory and order management to shipping and automation, Selro provides everything needed to streamline operations and drive growth from a single, centralised system.

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