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Selro Announces Integration with Extensively 3PL Software to Streamline Multichannel Order Fulfilment

READING, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Selro , a leading multichannel e-commerce management platform, today announced a new integration with Extensively 3PL Software, enabling enhanced automation and operational efficiency for merchants managing third-party logistics (3PL) fulfilment.The integration allows Selro merchants to seamlessly connect their inventory and order management operations with 3PL providers using Extensively’s warehouse management software. By automating the flow of orders between sales channels and fulfilment partners, businesses can improve fulfilment speed, reduce manual processes, and scale operations more efficiently.As multichannel selling continues to grow across marketplaces and e-commerce platforms, merchants increasingly require connected systems capable of synchronising data in real time, automating operational workflows, and improving visibility across fulfilment processes. The Selro and Extensively integration has been designed to address these challenges through a streamlined and automated fulfilment workflow.Key Benefits of the Integration-Automated Order Fulfilment – Orders are automatically routed to connected 3PL providers, reducing manual intervention and improving operational efficiency.-Real-Time Synchronisation – Inventory, order, and fulfilment data remain synchronised across connected systems and sales channels.-Improved Operational Visibility – Merchants gain greater oversight of inventory and fulfilment activities across multiple platforms.-Scalable Infrastructure – Built to support growing businesses managing increasing order volumes and expanding sales channels.-Enhanced Customer Experience – Faster processing and improved fulfilment accuracy help deliver a better customer experience.“Today’s e-commerce businesses need technology solutions that simplify complexity while supporting growth,” said a Selro spokesperson. “Our integration with Extensively provides merchants with greater automation and flexibility, enabling them to streamline fulfilment operations and focus on scaling their business.”The addition of Extensively further expands Selro’s growing ecosystem of marketplace, shipping, fulfilment, and business software integrations. Selro enables merchants to centralise inventory, listings, orders, shipping, and fulfilment operations through a single platform.Selro supports integrations with major marketplaces and e-commerce platforms including Amazon, eBay, Shopify, Walmart, Etsy, TikTok Shop, WooCommerce, and many others, helping online sellers automate and manage their multichannel operations more efficiently.Selro is an all-in-one multichannel e-commerce management platform designed to help online sellers automate and scale their operations. The platform enables businesses to manage inventory, listings, orders, shipping, fulfilment, and reporting across multiple marketplaces and web stores from one centralised system.Learn more at www.selro.com Extensively is a 3PL technology platform focused on improving operational efficiency through intelligent automation and seamless system connectivity. The platform helps businesses streamline workflows, reduce manual processes, improve data accuracy, and scale operations more effectively across modern fulfilment and logistics environments.

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