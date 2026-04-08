Spring Activity Exposes Spine Problems. Pain Physicians NY Offers Non-Surgical Solutions for Herniated Disc and Sciatica

Interventional pain specialists warn spring activity aggravates back conditions and share how innovative regenerative therapies are changing recovery outcomes

We practice a different kind of pain medicine beyond injections with treatments like DiscSeel®, intradiscal PRP, and Magnetic Peripheral Nerve Stimulation most patients didn't know were available.” — Dr. Dmitriy Dvoskin, dual board-certified physician at Pain Physicians NY

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every spring, Pain Physicians NY sees a pattern that is both predictable and preventable: patients who tolerated mild stiffness all winter walk into spring with debilitating back pain after their first round of golf, an afternoon of yard work, or a return to the gym. What feels like routine seasonal soreness frequently turns out to be a herniated disc or sciatica, conditions the body had quietly been managing for months.The New York City interventional pain management practice, which serves patients across Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and the Bronx, is advising to take spring back pain flare-ups seriously rather than waiting for symptoms to resolve on their own. For patients with disc-related injuries and nerve compression, early evaluation with a sciatica specialist or herniated disc doctor in NYC is often what determines how quickly, and how completely, recovery occurs.Back pain is not a minor inconvenience. Low back pain is the leading cause of disability worldwide, estimated to affect more than 550 million people at any given time. Herniated discs and sciatica are among the most common drivers, and among the most undertreated when symptoms first appear. While epidural steroid injections provide short-term improvements in radicular pain, evidence from Pain Physician Journal cites that sustained benefits are limited.Why Spring Is a High-Risk Season for Spine InjuriesThe conditions most commonly triggered or aggravated are among the most misdiagnosed in primary care. Lower back pain is the most frequent symptom of a herniated disc, reported in more than 80% of cases, and sciatica, or pain radiating down the leg, is present in approximately 75% of lumbar herniated disc patients. Yet both are routinely dismissed as ordinary muscle strain, delaying diagnosis and appropriate treatment.A herniated disc develops when disc material shifts outward and presses against nearby nerves, producing lower back pain, numbness, weakness, or shooting pain down the leg. Sciatica occurs when the sciatic nerve becomes compressed or inflamed, generating pain that radiates from the lumbar spine through the buttock and into the leg. Both conditions interfere with walking, sitting, sleeping, and staying active, and both are frequently misidentified as ordinary muscle strain."We are practicing a fundamentally different kind of pain medicine. When a patient comes to us with a herniated disc or sciatica, we are not focusing on how to make them more comfortable. We are focusing on how to fix it," said Dr. Dmitriy Dvoskin , dual board-certified physician at Pain Physicians NY. "That means going beyond injections to treatments like DiscSeel, intradiscal PRP, and Magnetic Peripheral Nerve Stimulation that target the structural source of pain with precision most patients did not know was available to them."Regenerative and Non-Surgical Treatments Are Changing Recovery OutcomesOne of the most consequential mistakes back pain patients make is assuming that all back pain is the same, or that waiting it out is a safe default. Seasonal flare-ups are routinely dismissed as temporary strain, delaying diagnosis of conditions that may be actively worsening. Pain Physicians NY encourages patients experiencing lower back pain, leg pain, numbness, or weakness to seek evaluation from a qualified back pain doctor before symptoms escalate.What separates Pain Physicians NY from standard pain management practices is that the practice has invested in a clinical model built around identifying and treating the structural source of pain, not just managing symptoms. For patients with herniated discs and sciatica, that distinction translates into a meaningfully different set of options.• The DiscSeelProcedure: For patients with disc injuries that have not responded to conventional treatment, Pain Physicians NY offers the DiscSeelprocedure, a minimally invasive regenerative intervention that is unavailable at most pain practices. Rather than removing or fusing a damaged disc, DiscSeelworks by injecting Fibrin, a biological sealant, directly into the affected disc to repair annular tears and reseal the disc from the inside. The procedure promotes natural tissue regeneration without altering spinal structure, and most patients are able to resume daily routines within days. It is specifically indicated for herniated discs, degenerative disc disease, annular tears, and chronic discogenic back pain, including cases where prior treatment or surgery has failed.• Intradiscal PRP: Pain Physicians NY administers platelet-rich plasma therapy intradiscally, meaning the PRP is injected directly into the affected intervertebral disc under real-time fluoroscopic imaging. This level of precision sets it apart from generalized PRP applications. The concentrated platelet solution releases growth factors that reduce inflammation, promote disc cell regeneration, and support tissue repair at the exact site of injury. Unlike steroids, PRP carries no risk to bone density, blood glucose, or systemic hormonal function.• Bone Marrow Concentrate (BMC) Therapy: For select patients with more advanced disc degeneration, bone marrow concentrate therapy introduces mesenchymal stem cell precursors alongside growth factors to support structural repair at the disc level. Where intradiscal PRP creates a regenerative environment, BMC provides the cellular substrate the body uses for connective tissue rebuilding. Both PRP and BMC are derived entirely from the patient's own biology, eliminating the risk of rejection or allergic response.• Magnetic Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (mPNS) for Sciatica: For patients whose primary complaint is nerve pain, Pain Physicians NY offers Magnetic Peripheral Nerve Stimulation, a non-invasive therapy that uses pulsed magnetic fields to disrupt the transmission of pain signals along affected peripheral nerves. No electrodes or implants are required. Each session takes 12 to 15 minutes, and the therapy is specifically effective for sciatica, making it a relevant and accessible option for patients managing acute nerve-related leg pain during spring flare-ups.• Scrambler Therapy: When sciatica pain has become chronic or resistant to other interventions, Pain Physicians NY also offers Scrambler Therapy, a neuromodulation technique that retrains the nervous system to interpret chronic pain signals as non-painful. Rather than blocking or suppressing pain, Scrambler Therapy reprograms the nerve pathways responsible for generating it, targeting the condition at its neurological source. The treatment is drug-free, non-invasive, and has demonstrated durable relief in patients who have not responded to conventional approaches.Recognizing Symptoms That Require Medical AttentionNot all back pain warrants emergency care, but certain symptoms should prompt evaluation by an interventional pain specialist or herniated disc doctor. These include:• Lower back pain that radiates into the buttock, thigh, or calf• Numbness, tingling, or weakness in one or both legs• Pain that worsens with sitting, bending, or coughing• Symptoms that have persisted for more than two to three weeks• A noticeable flare-up following physical activity resumed after a period of restAbout Pain Physicians NYPain Physicians NY is a top-rated New York City pain management practice serving Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and the Bronx, specializing in non-surgical, regenerative care including PRP therapy, stem cell therapy, and intra-articular laser therapy for hip, knee, shoulder, and other injuries. led by board-certified doctors, including Dr. Leon Reyfman, Dr. Boleslav Kosharskyy, and Dr. Dmitriy Dvoskin named Castle Connolly Top Doctors for 10 consecutive years. Using advanced technology, the practice has treated 45,000+ patients and performs 8,500+ minimally invasive procedures annually. With a compassionate approach, they help restore function and improve patients’ quality of life. Same-day and emergency appointments are available. For more information, visit: https://painphysiciansny.com

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