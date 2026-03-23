másLabor Welcomes Jackson Brown as H-2B Sales Representative

Former Golf Professional Tapped to Help Clubs Navigate Seasonal Staffing Challenges

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- másLabor , a leading provider of legal seasonal workforce solutions through the H-2A and H-2B visa programs, announced the addition of Jackson Brown to its sales team. Brown joins as an H-2B sales representative, bringing with him a well-rounded background in golf operations, club management, and high-level hospitality.Brown's path to másLabor is rooted in a career built from the ground up inside the golf industry. Before entering the professional world, he competed as a baseball player at Jacksonville State University on an athletic scholarship, where he developed the discipline, teamwork, and leadership that continue to define his professional approach.Following his collegiate career, Brown launched his career in golf at Alabama’s Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Silver Lakes, where he focused on guest services and honed his ability to deliver exceptional hospitality experiences. He later expanded his operational knowledge in Charlotte, North Carolina, working in golf operations and deepening his understanding of club management and daily facility demands.“Jackson understands this industry from the inside,” said Richard Keeth, Chief Operating Officer of másLabor. “He knows what it takes to run a club at a high level, and that perspective makes him an incredibly effective advocate for our clients and for the workers we place.”In 2023, Brown relocated to South Florida to take on the role of Assistant Golf Professional at a Platinum Award-winning country club in Palm Beach Gardens. There, he worked across multiple departments to support seamless daily operations and uphold the first-class standards that members and guests expect from a world-class facility.“I’ve seen firsthand how the right H 2B staffing can make or break a club’s season,” Brown said. “That’s why I’m excited to join másLabor to help facilities navigate the complexities of the program, secure the seasonal workforce they depend on, and uphold the level of service their members expect.”That hands-on experience is precisely what Brown brings to his new role at másLabor. Working directly with golf and country clubs, he helps facilities navigate staffing challenges by connecting them with dependable H-2B workforce solutions. másLabor looks forward to the relationships and results Brown will bring to the team.About másLabormásLabor is the U.S. leader in legal seasonal workforce solutions through the H-2A agricultural and H-2B nonagricultural visa programs. With more than 70,000 workers certified annually, másLabor provides employers with compliant, reliable, and scalable labor solutions. Through its new initiatives, másMexico and másData, the company is advancing cross border recruitment and compliance management systems designed to stabilize the U.S. workforce and support long term agricultural productivity. For more information, visit www.másLabor.com or follow másLabor on LinkedIn

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