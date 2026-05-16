Hiking Season Brings Knee Pain Into Focus as NYC Pain Specialists Highlight Non-Surgical Treatment Options

Dr. Dmitriy Dvoskin

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While most clinics hand out NSAIDs and surgical referrals for knee conditions and pain treatment, Pain Physicians NY is seeing a rise in knee injuries that no amount of stretching, ice, or ibuprofen can quietly resolve.According to the Outdoor Industry Association’s 2025 Outdoor Participation Trends Report , outdoor recreation reached an all-time high of 181.1 million American participants in 2024. Hiking alone gained more than 2 million new participants, while senior participation surged 7.4%, adding momentum among the demographic at greatest risk for cartilage and meniscus damage on uneven terrain.“Knee injuries are largely preventable and treatable without surgery, when caught early,” says Dr. Dmitriy Dvoskin, MD, dual board-certified pain management physician at Pain Physicians NY and a Castle Connolly Top Doctor. “Most knee-pain care still cycles through cortisone, physical therapy, and joint replacement. Pain Physicians NY focuses on regenerative and intra-joint therapies built to restore tissue, not mask symptoms.”Pain Physicians NY focuses on targeted, non-surgical therapies designed to address the underlying source of knee pain, improve function, and help patients avoid unnecessary surgery when possible:• Intra-Articular (Interstitial) Laser Therapy: The practice offers Interstitial Intra-Articular Laser Therapy, a procedure in which a flexible fiber-optic wire delivers therapeutic laser energy directly inside the knee joint capsule under ultrasound guidance. The vast majority of “laser therapy” marketed by other clinics relies on external low-level lasers that, by physics alone, penetrate only a few millimeters of skin and rarely reach the cartilage, synovium, or subchondral bone where degeneration originates. The intra-articular technique bathes the entire joint space in therapeutic wavelengths, which is a clinical approach showing significant reductions in the Lequesne functional index and inflammatory synovial fluid proteins in patients who could not tolerate PRP or surgery.• Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Therapy with Image-Guided Precision: The practice’s PRP injection program uses ultrasound and fluoroscopic guidance to place autologous growth factors precisely into damaged ligaments, tendons, and meniscal tears, not the “blind” injections offered at many wellness clinics.• Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine: Pain Physicians NY’s regenerative medicine program targets ACL sprains, meniscal tears, patellar tendonitis (“jumper’s knee”), iliotibial band syndrome, and degenerative arthritis with biologic agents intended to promote cartilage support and tissue repair, often in patients who have been told their only remaining option is joint replacement.Dr. Dvoskin urges patients not to wait for pain to become chronic. Early intervention with regenerative and intra-articular therapies can preserve joint function, shorten recovery, and in many cases eliminate the need for surgery altogether.About Pain Physicians NYPain Physicians NY is a top-rated New York City pain management practice serving Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and the Bronx, specializing in non-surgical, regenerative care including PRP therapy, stem cell therapy, and intra-articular laser therapy for hip, knee, shoulder, and other injuries. led by board-certified doctors, including Dr. Leon Reyfman, Dr. Boleslav Kosharskyy, and Dr. Dmitriy Dvoskin named Castle Connolly Top Doctors for 10 consecutive years. Using advanced technology, the practice has treated 45,000+ patients and performs 8,500+ minimally invasive procedures annually. With a compassionate approach, they help restore function and improve patients’ quality of life. Same-day and emergency appointments are available. For more information, visit: https://painphysiciansny.com

Knee Pain Treatment

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