Intent HQ Launches IntentOne, an Agentic Opportunity Intelligence Platform for Enterprises

Intent HQ - The Human to AI Context Company Intent HQ launches IntentOne, helping enterprises turn fragmented signals into live customer context and act before the moment passes. Jonathan Lakin, Chief Executive Officer, Intent HQ - British Data Awards AI Company of the Year

Intent HQ launches IntentOne, helping enterprises turn fragmented signals into live customer context and act before the moment passes.

Most enterprise AI projects fail not because the models are bad, but because the business can’t see what’s happening fast enough to use them. We built IntentOne to fix that one thing.” — Jonathan Lakin, CEO and Co-founder

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intent HQ today announced the launch of IntentOne , a new agentic Opportunity Intelligence platform that helps enterprises understand what is changing with their customers, what matters commercially, and where to act next.The launch comes as new research points to a structural flaw in enterprise AI: In the report sponsored by Intent HQ, only 6% of organisations qualified as truly agentic, just 15% reported a centrally governed decisioning framework, and governance ranked as the weakest maturity dimension in the market. At the same time, 34% said decisioning capability is the single investment most likely to accelerate progress.For Intent HQ, that gap is not a lack of models. It is a lack of context.Most enterprises already have data, dashboards, and AI tools. What they often lack is a clear, live picture of what is happening with a customer before the commercial moment passes. Behaviour changes faster than most systems or teams can interpret it. Signals arrive in fragments. Teams see part of the picture, not the whole of it. IntentOne is built to close that gap.IntentOne is not a new decision system competing with the ones an enterprise already runs. It is the live customer context layer those systems are missing. It brings together signals from across the enterprise stack, including first-party data, operational systems, third-party feeds, and, where relevant, Intent HQ’s Edge AI. It turns them into a clearer picture of customer change, emerging need, and commercial opportunity as it happens. New clients can start with the data they already have, then connect more signal sources over time.This matters because AI is only as good as the signals behind it. The Intent HQ and LXA report found that 43% of organisations say data quality or availability often slows execution or measurement. The challenge is not having more data. It is turning the right signals into something teams can use before the value fades. IntentOne is built to do exactly that.“Most enterprise AI projects fail not because the models are bad, but because the business can’t see what’s happening fast enough to use them,” said Jonathan Lakin, CEO and Co-founder of Intent HQ. “We built IntentOne to fix that one thing — give the organisation a clear picture of every customer, showing what matters most commercially, in a form the existing teams and systems can actually act on. No new dashboard project. No two-year transformation. Plug it in, light up the picture, and start acting on the moments you were already missing.”IntentOne’s value comes from signal fusion, not any single input. Some enterprises will use Intent HQ’s Edge AI to add privacy-safe, device-level behavioural context. Others will start with their own first-party data and operational systems. In both cases, the point is the same: to help the business see meaningful customer change sooner and act with more confidence. This is what Intent HQ means by Opportunity Intelligence — not more reporting on what already happened, but a better understanding of what matters now and why.The other half of the problem is governance. The same report found that governance is the weakest dimension of enterprise AI readiness today, even as organisations push toward more agentic systems. IntentOne is designed with that reality in mind. Recommended actions carry an evidence trail showing what signals informed them and which rules were applied. Business teams can define how the platform is used, while compliance, security, and risk functions retain visibility and auditability.“Enterprise teams are telling us the lag from insight to action impairs their commercial decisions — they need intelligence that arrives in time, ranked by what matters, with the evidence trail their compliance and risk teams need,” said Shafeeq Shajahan, VP of Product at Intent HQ. “IntentOne is built to do exactly that. It closes the gap between knowing and doing. That is what makes it useful.”IntentOne is built for enterprise organisations operating in data-rich, competitive environments where behavioural change happens faster than traditional systems can respond. That includes sectors such as telecommunications, financial services, retail, ecommerce, and mobility, where the gap between insight and action has clear commercial consequences.When combined with existing customer models, Intent HQ says its signal layer has improved prediction accuracy by 74% in use cases such as churn prediction, lifetime value modelling, and propensity scoring. In one client environment, this approach has also unlocked more than $2 million in incremental revenue per week.For enterprise leaders, the message is simple: AI does not create value on its own. Value comes from seeing what matters in time to act on it. IntentOne is built to give enterprises that missing view.IntentOne is available now.To learn more, visit Intent HQ’s website.

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