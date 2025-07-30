Intent HQ Validated as Built on Databricks Solution, Accelerating Edge AI Innovation and Customer Value

About

Intent HQ is a pioneer in behavioral AI, helping brands transform digital interactions into privacy-safe, predictive intelligence. Our patented on-device and cloud-based AI solutions drive customer lifetime value, marketing effectiveness, and operational agility. Named AI Company of the Year (2024) and Analytics Company of the Year (2025) at the British Data Awards, recognized by STL Partners as a Top 100 Edge Computing company, and listed in the 2024 FT1000 for Europe’s fastest-growing companies, we operate globally across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. With over 250 million consumer profiles and billions of data points processed daily, Intent HQ supports global enterprises in achieving radical marketing and customer experience improvements. By moving beyond mass marketing, we help brands create personalized experiences that drive growth and customer loyalty.

To learn more about Intent HQ and its range of products, go to www.intenthq.com.