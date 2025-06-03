Martech Market Set to Break $1 Trillion Mark Finds 2025 State of Martech Report

About

Intent HQ redefines customer understanding, empowering brands to achieve a precise, human-level understanding of every individual customer - what they like, what they love, and why they act, using groundbreaking AI technology and previously inaccessible data. Our Customer Intent Engine transforms first-party and transactional data into actionable insights, enabling brands to anticipate needs, respect privacy, and foster meaningful customer connections. With our patented AI platform managing over 250 million profiles and processing billions of data points daily, Intent HQ supports global enterprises in achieving radical marketing improvements. By moving beyond mass marketing, we help brands create personalized experiences that drive growth and customer loyalty. Recognized as AI Company of the Year (2024) and Analytics Company of the Year (2025) at the British Data Awards, and listed in the 2024 FT1000 for Europe’s fastest-growing companies, we operate globally across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

To learn more about Intent HQ and its range of products, go to www.intenthq.com.