CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Lexington, KY

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

I am providing in-home euthanasia as I truly believe euthanasia is the final kindness we can give to our pets.” — Dr. Francine Calvaruso

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Families seeking in-home pet euthanasia in Lexington, KY, now have greater access to care as CodaPet adds a new licensed veterinarian to serve the area. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, the company provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Francine Calvaruso plans to serve pets and pet parents in Lexington and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Lexington becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.Dr. Francine Calvaruso brings compassionate end-of-life care directly to pets and families in Lexington through in-home euthanasia services. Originally from Western New York, Dr. Calvaruso earned her undergraduate degree from Michigan State University in 2013 and her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Western University of Health Sciences in 2018. She further completed a residency in anatomic pathology at Kansas State University, developing a deep understanding of disease, quality-of-life assessments, and the end-of-life process for pets.Dr. Calvaruso provides in-home euthanasia because she believes it is the final kindness we can offer to our pets. She is particularly passionate about helping small and exotic mammals, ensuring they have access to a peaceful, dignified passing in the comfort of their own home.“In-home euthanasia provides a more peaceful and familiar environment for both pets and their families. While Lexington has many excellent general practice and emergency veterinary services, in-home euthanasia is more limited, particularly for small and exotic mammal patients,” says Dr. Calvaruso. “I am providing in-home euthanasia as I truly believe euthanasia is the final kindness we can give to our pets,” she adds.Dr. Francine Calvaruso serves Lexington, Georgetown, and surrounding communities, including Versailles, Midway, Stamping Ground, Nicholasville, and Winchester across the greater Lexington area.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in Lexington. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $100 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet.com/vets.

Codapet: At home pet euthanasia

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