Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 09, 2026
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, April 09, 2026.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Harpersfield-Geneva Joint Economic Development District #1
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Harpersfield-Geneva Joint Economic Development District #2
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Harpersfield-Geneva Joint Economic Development District #3
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Saybrook Township Park Commission
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ashtabula County Schools Council of Governments
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ashtabula County Airport Authority dba Northeast Ohio Regional Airport
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Butler
|Fairfield Township Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Champaign
|Graham Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clermont
|Goshen Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Cleveland Preparatory Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fairview Park City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Southern Cleveland Drop Back In DBA Innovative Career Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|North Olmsted City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Defiance
|Brunersburg Water District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Delaware
|Kingston Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|B.S.T.& G. Joint Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Franklin
|Central High School
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mason Run High School
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Gahanna-Jefferson Public School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Oakstone Community School
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|School Employees Retirement System of Ohio
GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Retirement System Schedules
|Columbus Arts and Technology Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ohio Expositions Commission
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Zenith Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Whitehall Preparatory and Fitness Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Zenith Academy West
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Zenith Academy East
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fulton
|Village of Archbold
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|OP&F Examination
|Hamilton
|Green Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Hancock
|Vanlue Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hardin
|Pleasant Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Henry
|Consortium of Northwest Ohio
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Henry County Agricultural Society
12/1/2023 TO 11/30/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hocking
|Southeast Ohio Classical Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lake
|Educational Service Center of the Western Reserve
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lake County School Financing District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Licking
|Newark City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|Lake Erie Regional Council of Governments
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain Preparatory Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Autism Model School
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Autism Academy of Learning
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Mahoning
|Youngstown Academy of Excellence
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Dayton City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Dayton Athletic Vocational Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Oakwood City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Muskingum
|East Muskingum Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Paulding
|Village of Melrose
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Pickaway
|Teays Valley Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Preble
|Eaton Community School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Tri-County North Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Lakengren Water Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Seneca
|Hopewell Loudon Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Seneca-East Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark
|Canton Harbor High School
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Minerva Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Lake Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Summit
|Manchester Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cascade Career Prep High School
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of New Franklin
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Case Preparatory Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Akron Preparatory School
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Metropolitan Regional Service Council
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wayne
|Tri County Educational Service Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.