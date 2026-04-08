Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 09, 2026

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, April 09, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Harpersfield-Geneva Joint Economic Development District #1

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Harpersfield-Geneva Joint Economic Development District #2

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Harpersfield-Geneva Joint Economic Development District #3

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Saybrook Township Park Commission

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Ashtabula County Schools Council of Governments

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Ashtabula County Airport Authority dba Northeast Ohio Regional Airport

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Butler Fairfield Township Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Champaign Graham Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Clermont Goshen Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Cleveland Preparatory Academy

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Fairview Park City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Southern Cleveland Drop Back In DBA Innovative Career Academy

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

North Olmsted City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Defiance Brunersburg Water District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Delaware Kingston Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

B.S.T.& G. Joint Fire District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Franklin Central High School

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Mason Run High School

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Gahanna-Jefferson Public School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Oakstone Community School

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

School Employees Retirement System of Ohio

GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Retirement System Schedules Columbus Arts and Technology Academy

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Ohio Expositions Commission

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Zenith Academy

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Whitehall Preparatory and Fitness Academy

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Zenith Academy West

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Zenith Academy East

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Fulton Village of Archbold

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OP&F Examination Hamilton Green Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Hancock Vanlue Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Hardin Pleasant Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Henry Consortium of Northwest Ohio

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Henry County Agricultural Society

12/1/2023 TO 11/30/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Hocking Southeast Ohio Classical Academy

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Lake Educational Service Center of the Western Reserve

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Lake County School Financing District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Licking Newark City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain Lake Erie Regional Council of Governments

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain Preparatory Academy

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas Autism Model School

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Autism Academy of Learning

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Mahoning Youngstown Academy of Excellence

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Dayton City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Dayton Athletic Vocational Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Oakwood City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Muskingum East Muskingum Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Paulding Village of Melrose

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Pickaway Teays Valley Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Preble Eaton Community School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Tri-County North Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Lakengren Water Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Seneca Hopewell Loudon Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Seneca-East Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Stark Canton Harbor High School

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Minerva Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Lake Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit FFR

Summit Manchester Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Cascade Career Prep High School

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

City of New Franklin

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Case Preparatory Academy

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Akron Preparatory School

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Metropolitan Regional Service Council

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Wayne Tri County Educational Service Center

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA



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