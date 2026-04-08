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Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 09, 2026

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, April 09, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Harpersfield-Geneva Joint Economic Development District #1
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Harpersfield-Geneva Joint Economic Development District #2
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Harpersfield-Geneva Joint Economic Development District #3
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Saybrook Township Park Commission
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ashtabula County Schools Council of Governments
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Ashtabula County Airport Authority dba Northeast Ohio Regional Airport
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Butler Fairfield Township Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Champaign Graham Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Clermont Goshen Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Cleveland Preparatory Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Fairview Park City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Southern Cleveland Drop Back In DBA Innovative Career Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
North Olmsted City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Defiance Brunersburg Water District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Delaware Kingston Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
B.S.T.& G. Joint Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Franklin Central High School
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Mason Run High School
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Gahanna-Jefferson Public School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Oakstone Community School
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
School Employees Retirement System of Ohio
GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Retirement System Schedules
Columbus Arts and Technology Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Ohio Expositions Commission
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Zenith Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Whitehall Preparatory and Fitness Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Zenith Academy West
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Zenith Academy East
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Fulton Village of Archbold
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 OP&F Examination
Hamilton Green Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Hancock Vanlue Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Hardin Pleasant Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Henry Consortium of Northwest Ohio
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Henry County Agricultural Society
12/1/2023 TO 11/30/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hocking Southeast Ohio Classical Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Lake Educational Service Center of the Western Reserve
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Lake County School Financing District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Licking Newark City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Lake Erie Regional Council of Governments
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Preparatory Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Autism Model School
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Autism Academy of Learning
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Mahoning Youngstown Academy of Excellence
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Dayton City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Dayton Athletic Vocational Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Oakwood City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Muskingum East Muskingum Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Paulding Village of Melrose
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Pickaway Teays Valley Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Preble Eaton Community School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Tri-County North Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Lakengren Water Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Seneca Hopewell Loudon Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Seneca-East Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark Canton Harbor High School
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Minerva Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Lake Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit FFR
Summit Manchester Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Cascade Career Prep High School
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
City of New Franklin
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Case Preparatory Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Akron Preparatory School
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Metropolitan Regional Service Council
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Wayne Tri County Educational Service Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA

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Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 09, 2026

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