44west collaborates with SGS to verify UV-protective apparel for Atlantic rowing challenge

Independent verification gave the 44west crew confidence that their apparel would provide dependable protection throughout the crossing.

Evaluating the durability and safety of technical clothing

BAAR, SWITZERLAND, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Swiss rowing team 44west collaborated with SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, to verify the performance of UV protective apparel used during the World’s Toughest Row – Atlantic 2026.Facing relentless sunlight and extreme marine conditions over the 4,800 km crossing, the crew depended on high-performance clothing to safeguard their health, sustain comfort, and support endurance throughout the journey.During the 31 day unsupported journey from La Gomera to Antigua, the four person crew faced persistent UV radiation, salt spray, humidity, strong winds and variable temperatures. In this environment, technical garments function as protective equipment rather than standard sportswear. To reduce uncertainty ahead of the race, 44west turned to SGS to independently assess whether its long sleeved apparel could maintain UV protection and durability under continuous use.The selected garments were required to deliver UPF 50+ protection while remaining breathable, lightweight and capable of supporting thermoregulation during prolonged physical exertion. Performance also needed to remain stable when wet from seawater or perspiration, and fabrics had to retain strength despite abrasion, repetitive movement and limited washing opportunities. SGS also evaluated dermatological safety and microfiber release during laundering.SGS conducted laboratory testing aligned with recognized textile and UV protection standards. Ultraviolet transmission testing according to AATCC TM183 and ASTM D6544 confirmed that the apparel met UPF 50+ claims. Samples underwent repeated washing cycles and simulated solar exposure to verify that UV protection remained effective after extended wear.To reflect real race conditions, additional fabric specimens were treated with artificial seawater and synthetic perspiration before further testing. Results showed that UV protection remained stable under marine exposure with no reduction in shielding capability. Durability assessments, including mechanical strength, colorfastness, moisture management and drying efficiency, supported overall performance expectations. Chemical screening confirmed compliance with restricted substance requirements for prolonged skin contact.Independent verification gave the 44west crew confidence that their apparel would provide dependable protection throughout the crossing, allowing them to focus on navigation and performance rather than equipment concerns. In extreme endurance environments, validated performance helps convert product claims into measurable assurance.As outdoor and technical clothing is increasingly used in harsher environments, third party testing plays an important role in confirming safety, comfort and durability. Rigorous assessment supports both consumer trust and responsible product development.Through its global network of laboratories and textile specialists, SGS offers comprehensive apparel testing solutions, including UV protection measurement, durability evaluation, chemical compliance assessment and sustainability analysis. These services help organizations substantiate claims, enhance product reliability and bring high performance garments to market with confidence.To find out more, visit: Ensuring UV-Protective Clothing Delivers in Extreme Conditions

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