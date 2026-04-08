NEBRASKA, April 8 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Signs Mid-Biennium Budget Adjustment Package

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen signed the 2026 mid-biennium budget adjustment package with no line-item vetoes.

The Governor thanked Chairman Clements and the Legislature for its work in developing a fiscally conservative bipartisan budget. The final approved budget adopts 91% of the budgetary recommendations championed by Gov. Pillen. These efforts have solved the $627 million biennial budget variance, honored the state’s commitment to providing tax relief for Nebraskans and still maintains nearly $900 million in unobligated reserves.

“We must be responsible stewards of the public's resources, prioritizing what is necessary over what would be nice to have. We have made extraordinary progress with this year’s budget reductions. We will keep working to meet the expectations of Nebraskans -- reducing government spending, investing in our kids, and lowering property taxes,” said Gov. Pillen.