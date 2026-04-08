Scofield Group Launches Agent Launch Scholarship Program in Las Vegas

Scofield Group Agent Launch Scholarship Agent Launch Scholarship Agent Launch Scholarship Agent Launch Scholarship Growth is easier when your NOT doing it alone.

Scofield Group introduces a structured 45-day scholarship program to train, license, and launch new real estate agents into a high-performance production system

This is for people who want a real opportunity, not just a license—we provide the system, structure, and accountability to turn ambition into production” — Kirby Scofield

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Scofield Group, a leading Las Vegas real estate team known for high-performance systems and agent development, today announced the launch of its Agent Launch Scholarship Program , designed to identify, train, and develop the next generation of real estate professionals.The program provides a structured pathway for individuals seeking to enter the real estate industry with the support, training, and accountability required to succeed at a high level from day one.Unlike traditional entry paths into real estate, the Scofield Group’s scholarship program is built around execution, not theory—combining pre-licensing education, daily accountability, and real-world application within a high-producing environment.Program OverviewThe Agent Launch Scholarship includes:Full access to a deluxe real estate pre-licensing courseStructured weekly progress tracking and accountability check-insDaily in-classroom or guided learning requirements until course completionA clearly defined 45-day completion timelineDirect onboarding into The Scofield Group upon successful licensingParticipants are not only trained to pass the licensing exam, but also prepared to operate within a production-driven real estate business immediately upon completion.Candidate RequirementsTo ensure program effectiveness and commitment, applicants must meet the following criteria:Age 20–50Minimum of three months of living expenses saved (proof required)No criminal recordAccess to a vehicle, smartphone, and laptopAbility to work full-time in real estate upon completionWillingness to follow structured systems and accountability standardsApplicants selected for the program will be expected to maintain strict adherence to timelines, participation requirements, and performance expectations throughout the 45-day training period.Performance-Based CommitmentThe scholarship is designed for individuals serious about building a real estate career —not casual participants. To maintain program integrity:Participants must complete all coursework within the 45-day timeframeWeekly progress submissions are requiredDaily engagement in training is expectedFailure to meet requirements may result in program removal and associated cost recoveryUpon successful completion and licensing, participants will transition directly into The Scofield Group’s production environment, where they will be required to meet minimum performance standards and continue operating within the team’s structured system.Building the Next Generation of ProducersThe Scofield Group has built its reputation on production, accountability, and measurable results. The Agent Launch Scholarship reflects the company’s commitment to developing talent internally while maintaining the same performance standards that drive its existing agents.“This program is designed for individuals who want a real opportunity—not just a license,” said Kirby Scofield, Team Leader of The Scofield Group. “We are building producers, not participants. If someone is willing to commit, we will provide the system, structure, and environment to succeed.”With limited scholarship positions available, the program is expected to be highly selective, focusing on candidates who demonstrate discipline, commitment, and a long-term vision for growth.Apply NowInterested candidates can review full program details, requirements, and submit an application at:About The Scofield GroupThe Scofield Group is a Las Vegas, Nevada-based real estate team serving buyers, sellers, and investors throughout the greater Las Vegas market. Known for elite performance, structured systems, and high-level agent development, the team consistently ranks among top-producing groups in the region.

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