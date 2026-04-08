Scofield Group Launches Agent Launch Scholarship Program in Las Vegas
Scofield Group introduces a structured 45-day scholarship program to train, license, and launch new real estate agents into a high-performance production system
The program provides a structured pathway for individuals seeking to enter the real estate industry with the support, training, and accountability required to succeed at a high level from day one.
Unlike traditional entry paths into real estate, the Scofield Group’s scholarship program is built around execution, not theory—combining pre-licensing education, daily accountability, and real-world application within a high-producing environment.
Program Overview
The Agent Launch Scholarship includes:
Full access to a deluxe real estate pre-licensing course
Structured weekly progress tracking and accountability check-ins
Daily in-classroom or guided learning requirements until course completion
A clearly defined 45-day completion timeline
Direct onboarding into The Scofield Group upon successful licensing
Participants are not only trained to pass the licensing exam, but also prepared to operate within a production-driven real estate business immediately upon completion.
Candidate Requirements
To ensure program effectiveness and commitment, applicants must meet the following criteria:
Age 20–50
Minimum of three months of living expenses saved (proof required)
No criminal record
Access to a vehicle, smartphone, and laptop
Ability to work full-time in real estate upon completion
Willingness to follow structured systems and accountability standards
Applicants selected for the program will be expected to maintain strict adherence to timelines, participation requirements, and performance expectations throughout the 45-day training period.
Performance-Based Commitment
The scholarship is designed for individuals serious about building a real estate career—not casual participants. To maintain program integrity:
Participants must complete all coursework within the 45-day timeframe
Weekly progress submissions are required
Daily engagement in training is expected
Failure to meet requirements may result in program removal and associated cost recovery
Upon successful completion and licensing, participants will transition directly into The Scofield Group’s production environment, where they will be required to meet minimum performance standards and continue operating within the team’s structured system.
Building the Next Generation of Producers
The Scofield Group has built its reputation on production, accountability, and measurable results. The Agent Launch Scholarship reflects the company’s commitment to developing talent internally while maintaining the same performance standards that drive its existing agents.
“This program is designed for individuals who want a real opportunity—not just a license,” said Kirby Scofield, Team Leader of The Scofield Group. “We are building producers, not participants. If someone is willing to commit, we will provide the system, structure, and environment to succeed.”
With limited scholarship positions available, the program is expected to be highly selective, focusing on candidates who demonstrate discipline, commitment, and a long-term vision for growth.
Apply Now
Interested candidates can review full program details, requirements, and submit an application at:
https://scofieldgroup.com/agentlaunch
About The Scofield Group
The Scofield Group is a Las Vegas, Nevada-based real estate team serving buyers, sellers, and investors throughout the greater Las Vegas market. Known for elite performance, structured systems, and high-level agent development, the team consistently ranks among top-producing groups in the region.
Kirby Scofield
Scofield Group
+1 702-219-4615
email us here
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