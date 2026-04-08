Las Vegas Housing Market Gains Momentum as Inventory Signals Potential Shift to Sellers

Kirby Scofield - Broker & Owner of Scofield Group in Las Vegas Scofield Group Offering to our Agents Agent Launch Scholarship March 2026 Las Vegas Market Snapshot

March 2026 data shows rising sales, 2.8 months inventory, and faster closings, signaling a tightening market that could shift quickly toward sellers

The market is tightening faster than most realize and once inventory drops below two months buyers will feel it immediately through increased competition and pricing pressure” — Kirby Scofield

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Scofield Group, a Las Vegas-based real estate team serving buyers, sellers, and investors throughout Southern Nevada, today released its analysis of the March 2026 housing market, pointing to a market that is gaining momentum and could shift more aggressively toward sellers if inventory continues to tighten.According to the March 2026 Las Vegas REALTORSMonthly Housing Market Update, the single-family home market recorded 2,288 units sold, up 6.8% year over year, with a median closing price of $480,000. The report also showed 6,456 single-family units available excluding offers, representing 2.8 months of effective availability. More than 54% of single-family closings occurred within 30 days or less, underscoring continued buyer activity in the market.The condo and townhouse segment showed a different pace, with 518 units sold, a median closing price of $295,000, and 5.0 months of effective availability, reflecting a more balanced environment in that category.The Scofield Group believes the current single-family market still offers opportunity for buyers, but that window may narrow quickly if available inventory drops below the two-month threshold.“When inventory moves below two months, the market can shift fast,” said Kirby Scofield, Team Leader of The Scofield Group. “Buyers may still have an opportunity today, but if inventory tightens further, sellers will gain leverage quickly through reduced options, increased competition, and stronger pricing.”In addition to rising sales activity, the March report showed 3,367 new single-family listings, up 0.8% year over year, while single-family inventory excluding offers increased 19.2% year over year. Even with that increase, overall conditions remain tight enough to support a potentially faster market shift if demand continues to strengthen.For sellers, the current data suggests that market conditions may continue to improve if inventory contracts further. For buyers, the report reinforces the importance of acting before conditions become more competitive.The Scofield Group continues to monitor local housing trends closely to help clients make informed decisions based on market timing, inventory levels, and pricing conditions across the Las Vegas Valley.About The Scofield GroupThe Scofield Group is a Las Vegas, Nevada-based real estate team serving buyers, sellers, and investors throughout the greater Las Vegas market. Known for structured systems, market knowledge, and high-level execution, the team helps clients navigate changing market conditions with confidence. Learn more at https://scofieldgroup.com

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