Scofield Group's Tony Leeventan Secures $1.275M Las Vegas Home for California Buyer—Saving Client $45,000

About

The Scofield Group is a Las Vegas-based real estate team recognized for high-level production, structured systems, and agent development at scale. Consistently ranked among top-performing teams in the region, the organization focuses on measurable performance, client results, and operational efficiency. With a model built around accountability, training, and execution, The Scofield Group has developed a platform that supports both experienced agents and new talent entering the industry. The team integrates modern technology, data-driven strategies, and proven processes to drive consistent growth across all market conditions. In addition to serving buyers, sellers, and investors throughout the Las Vegas market, The Scofield Group is actively expanding its footprint through agent partnerships, training initiatives, and programs designed to develop the next generation of real estate professionals. For media inquiries, partnerships, or to learn more, visit https://scofieldgroup.com

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