Scofield Group's Tony Leeventan Secures $1.275M Las Vegas Home for California Buyer—Saving Client $45,000
Scofield Group agent Tony Leeventan turns persistence into a $1.275M win, saving his client $45K in a competitive Las Vegas market.
In a recent $1,275,000 transaction at 2408 Luberon Drive in Las Vegas, Tony secured a luxury property for his out-of-state buyer—despite initially losing the deal to a competing cash offer—ultimately saving his client $45,000 in the process.
The transaction reflects not just a successful closing, but the type of execution that defines top-performing agents in today’s evolving real estate environment.
A Strategy Built on Discipline, Not Emotion
Tony’s client, based in California, began their home search focused on Lake Las Vegas—one of the region’s premier luxury communities. After identifying a property and submitting an offer, they were ultimately not selected by the listing agent.
Rather than chasing the deal or escalating beyond their financial comfort zone, Tony advised his client to stay within their predefined budget.
That decision would prove critical.
“In competitive markets, the instinct is to stretch,” said Tony Leeventan. “But long-term success for clients comes from discipline. We stuck to the plan.”
Leveraging Technology to Win Across State Lines
Shortly after the initial loss, Tony identified a new opportunity: a luxury home at 2408 Luberon Drive—a property that aligned perfectly with the client’s goals.
With the buyer located in California, Tony conducted a detailed, one-hour FaceTime walkthrough of the property. The virtual showing provided a comprehensive understanding of the home’s layout, features, and value.
The property checked every box:
Prime Las Vegas location
Expansive views of the city
A large resort-style pool
High-end finishes aligned with luxury expectations
Despite not being physically present, the client gained full confidence in the opportunity through Tony’s guided tour and market insight.
Losing the Deal—Then Winning It Back
After submitting an offer, Tony and his client encountered another obstacle: a competing cash offer that was accepted over theirs.
For many buyers, this would mark the end of the pursuit.
Tony took a different approach.
Instead of moving on immediately, he stayed engaged with the listing agent, monitored the transaction, and remained ready to act if circumstances changed.
That persistence paid off.
When the cash deal fell through, Tony was positioned to re-engage instantly.
Executing Under Pressure
Timing is everything in real estate—and Tony capitalized on the moment.
Because he maintained communication and stayed prepared, he was able to quickly step back in, secure the property, and negotiate favorable terms for his client.
The result:
Final purchase price: $1,275,000
Savings secured: $45,000 below competing expectations
Additional win: Negotiated discounted furniture from the seller
This outcome transformed what initially appeared to be a lost opportunity into a highly advantageous deal.
A Client-Centered Outcome
The end result was a satisfied out-of-state buyer who secured a luxury Las Vegas home within budget—without overpaying or compromising on key features.
“They’re extremely happy with the outcome,” Tony shared. “We didn’t just get the home—we got it on the right terms.”
In today’s market, where emotional decisions often lead to overpaying, this transaction highlights the value of patience and strategic execution.
Recognized Performance: RealTrends Verified Agent
Tony Leeventan’s success is not an isolated result.
He is a 2025 RealTrends Verified agent, having closed:
26 transactions
$15,341,172 in total sales volume
This recognition places him among the top-performing real estate professionals in the country and reflects a consistent ability to deliver results across varying market conditions.
The Scofield Group Advantage
Tony operates under the Scofield Group, one of Las Vegas’ leading real estate teams and a dominant force within the Zillow Preferred network.
The team’s infrastructure emphasizes:
Data-driven decision-making
Rapid response systems
Advanced lead and client management technology
High-performance agent training and accountability
This combination enables agents like Tony to operate at a level where opportunities are not just pursued—but created and captured.
“Deals like this don’t happen by accident,” said Kirby Scofield, Broker/Owner of Scofield Group. “They’re the result of preparation, consistency, and agents who refuse to lose.”
A Case Study in Modern Real Estate Execution
This transaction underscores several critical principles for buyers navigating competitive markets:
Stay disciplined with budget
Emotional bidding often leads to overpaying. Strategy wins long-term.
Leverage technology for speed and clarity
Virtual tours and remote guidance can unlock opportunities instantly.
Persistence creates second chances
Deals fall apart more often than most realize—being ready matters.
Relationships and communication matter
Staying connected with listing agents can reopen doors.
Preparation beats competition
When opportunities reappear, only prepared buyers can act fast enough.
Looking Ahead
As Las Vegas continues to attract out-of-state buyers, particularly from California, transactions like this are becoming increasingly common—but successful outcomes depend heavily on agent execution.
Tony Leeventan’s approach demonstrates how modern agents must combine:
Market knowledge
Technology utilization
Negotiation expertise
Relentless follow-through
For clients, the difference is measurable—not just in experience, but in dollars saved.
About Scofield Group
Scofield Group is a Las Vegas-based real estate team and brokerage known for high-performance agent development, advanced technology integration, and industry-leading production metrics. The team partners with Zillow Preferred to deliver a streamlined, data-driven experience for buyers and sellers.
Learn more at: https://scofieldgroup.com
Kirby Scofield
Scofield Group
+1 7022194615
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