MEC Isaac Sileku on Easter road safety operations

As the Easter long weekend approaches, Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku today (2 April 2026) visited road safety operations at the N1 Huguenot Toll Plaza and in Philippi to see how traffic law enforcement agencies are working to keep road users safe.

“We are entering one of the busiest periods on our calendar. I am pleased to see that our Provincial Traffic Services have already moved into a high-visibility, zero-tolerance approach. Officers are being deployed across key corridors to ensure every vehicle is roadworthy, every driver is fit to be behind the wheel, and every permit is valid.”

On the N1, a large roadblock led by the Cross-Border Road Transport Agency is checking trucks, buses, cross-border and private vehicles. Traffic officers assess driver fitness and fatigue, vehicle condition, valid licences and permits, and are also working to stop illegal goods. Of the 644 vehicles checked within the first two hours, 23 notices were issued for minor infringements, while three vehicles were found to be unroadworthy and were not allowed to continue. No cases of driving under the influence were recorded, which is encouraging for overall behaviour on this stretch of road.

Minister Sileku also highlighted the importance of different departments working together. The Western Cape Department of Agriculture is monitoring the movement of livestock to help prevent the spread of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and protect the farming sector.

In Philippi, he visited the Joe Gqabi Public Transport Interchange as part of Operation Exodus, a programme that offers free safety checks for long-distance taxis and buses before they depart. Drone technology was also used at the interchange to monitor the movement of minibus taxis and buses, helping officials keep track of activity in real time. “This is a high-risk period on our roads. Through Operation Exodus, we are working with the public transport sector to prevent crashes and keep passengers safe.”

Minister Sileku urged all road users to follow the rules, be patient, and prioritise safety. “This Easter, I urge all road users to plan their journey, take regular breaks, stay alert, and never drink and drive or walk while intoxicated. Please also look out for the most vulnerable on our roads, our pedestrians.”

Enquiries:

Acting Media Liaison Officer to Minister Isaac Sileku

Byron la Hoe

E-mail: Byron.laHoe@westerncape.gov.za

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