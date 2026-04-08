Janus Assurance Re Launches Specialty Marine Cyber Insurance Program
Janus Assurance Re Specialty Marine Cyber Insurance Program; Coverages for shipowners, charterers, and maritime logistics firms for escalating cyber threats
“This is not a generic cyber policy applied to a vessel,” said C. Constantin Poindexter of Janus Assurance Re. “It is structured to align with maritime operations, regulatory expectations, and the unique causation patterns that arise when cyber incidents affect safety-critical systems and ship-port interfaces. Given what we are observing in the Middle East and the effectiveness of offensive cyber operations, I think that this specialty product is timely and relevant.”
The launch responds to converging governance signals across the maritime sector. The International Maritime Organization has issued updated cyber risk management guidance, the International Association of Classification Societies has advanced Unified Requirements UR E26 and UR E27 for newbuild cyber resilience, and the U.S. Coast Guard has published a final rule establishing minimum cybersecurity requirements for the Marine Transportation System. The program combines first-party protection, including incident response costs, business interruption, and dependent business interruption for critical vendors and an independent third-party liability coverage part for claims tied to operational disruption, cargo handling, and contractual cybersecurity obligations. Coverage is designed with explicit cyber language and coordinated endorsements to complement traditional hull, cargo, and liability placements.
Underwriting is anchored in the NIST Cybersecurity Framework 2.0 and the Guidelines on Cyber Security Onboard Ships, evaluating asset inventories, network segmentation, remote access controls, and incident response readiness. The program also emphasizes pre-loss risk engineering and rapid post-loss response coordination to reduce downtime and prevent secondary safety events.
Janus Assurance Re is a specialty insurer offering reinsurance solutions, surety, and specialty lines, including marine cyber and drone/UAV/UAS insurance.
Sharon Marcelino
Janus Assurance Re
+1 849-570-2800
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