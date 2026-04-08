Janus Assurance Re Launches Specialty Marine Cyber Insurance Program

Janus Assurance Re Marine Cyber Insurance Cover

Janus Assurance Re Specialty Marine Cyber Insurance Program; Coverages for shipowners, charterers, and maritime logistics firms for escalating cyber threats

Offensive cyber operations are a real concern. The Iranians have recently proven that this is no joke. Vessels in the Gulf and elsewhere are attractive targets, so a specialty cyber cover is timely.” — C. Constantin Poindexter Salcedo

SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Janus Assurance Re today announced the availability of its Marine Cyber Insurance program, a specialty risk transfer solution designed for shipowners, vessel managers, charterers, terminal operators, and maritime logistics firms. The program addresses the growing exposure created by cyber threats to the integrated operational and information technology systems that modern vessels and port infrastructure depend on.“This is not a generic cyber policy applied to a vessel,” said C. Constantin Poindexter of Janus Assurance Re. “It is structured to align with maritime operations, regulatory expectations, and the unique causation patterns that arise when cyber incidents affect safety-critical systems and ship-port interfaces. Given what we are observing in the Middle East and the effectiveness of offensive cyber operations, I think that this specialty product is timely and relevant.”The launch responds to converging governance signals across the maritime sector. The International Maritime Organization has issued updated cyber risk management guidance, the International Association of Classification Societies has advanced Unified Requirements UR E26 and UR E27 for newbuild cyber resilience, and the U.S. Coast Guard has published a final rule establishing minimum cybersecurity requirements for the Marine Transportation System. The program combines first-party protection, including incident response costs, business interruption, and dependent business interruption for critical vendors and an independent third-party liability coverage part for claims tied to operational disruption, cargo handling, and contractual cybersecurity obligations. Coverage is designed with explicit cyber language and coordinated endorsements to complement traditional hull, cargo, and liability placements.Underwriting is anchored in the NIST Cybersecurity Framework 2.0 and the Guidelines on Cyber Security Onboard Ships, evaluating asset inventories, network segmentation, remote access controls, and incident response readiness. The program also emphasizes pre-loss risk engineering and rapid post-loss response coordination to reduce downtime and prevent secondary safety events.Janus Assurance Re is a specialty insurer offering reinsurance solutions, surety, and specialty lines, including marine cyber and drone/UAV/UAS insurance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.