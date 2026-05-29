BrokerDealerBond.com Brings the Entire Broker-Dealer Bond Process Online

BrokerDealerBond.com ~ Form 14 F.I. Fidelity Bond Specialists!

Broker-dealer bonds aren't simple commercial crime forms. These fidelity bonds must be done in a very specific way. The underwriters need to know what they are doing. The Surety One, Inc. Team does.” — C. Constantin Poindexter

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surety One, Inc. today announced the launch of BrokerDealerBond.com , a new web portal that lets broker-dealer firms obtain, purchase, and manage their required bonds online. The platform replaces a process that has long depended on phone calls, paper files, and back-and-forth with intermediaries. The portal adds an integrated resource center to help firms understand exactly what coverage they need and why.For broker-dealers, securing and maintaining required bonds, including FINRA-mandated fidelity bonds and state surety requirements for RIAs, has historically been slow, fragmented, and difficult to navigate. Firms often juggle multiple agents, volatile year-to-year pricing, and renewal deadlines tracked on paper. BrokerDealerBond.com consolidates the policy lifecycle into a single, self-service portal built specifically for modern, agile broker-dealer firms.The portal reflects a recognition that broker-dealer bonding is a specialized product and undewriting discipline, not a commodity transaction."The Form 14 is unique. Standard commercial crime forms do not address a broker dealer's requirements. That isn't uncommon in the financial institution bond class but it means that an applicant needs direction from an underwriter who understands FINRA-compliant form, the non-reduction and non-cumulative liability controversy among others, and policy design strategies that protect both the broker dealer and the carrier. The Surety One, Inc. team members are very good at this," said C. Constantin Poindexter, President of Janus Assurance Re . "The Team's expertise, enhanced by Janus Assurance Re's A.I., has made this extremely accurate and really fast."Knowledge is built into the platform. Broker-dealer firms can deploy the on-site calculator to confirm their capital bond requirement, enter their company details, and receive a bespoke application for execution within minutes. An applicant can manage the entire application process, bind and receive a hologram-authenticated fidelity bond without leaving his or her desk. The back-office mechanism of the portal tracks active bonds, renewal dates, and compliance documents from a single carrier and MGA-facing dashboard. A built-in education hub explains bonding requirements, regulatory context, and common pitfalls in plain language, so that compliance and operations teams can make informed decisions before they buy.By combining transactions and education in one destination, BrokerDealerBond.com is designed to reduce the time, cost, and uncertainty that broker-dealer firms have come to expect from the bonding process.Surety One, Inc. is an international insurance intermediary specializing in fidelity and surety bond classes. Domiciled in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the firm is licensed nationally, in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada and the Dominican Republic.

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