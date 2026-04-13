Nick Del Pego Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Nick del Pego - CEO Deckard Technologies

I am honored to join the Forbes Technology Council and eager to advocate for the transformative power of Forensic AI in the public sector,” — Nick Del Pego - CEO Deckard Technologies

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nick Del Pego, CEO of Deckard Technologies , a leader in AI Rental Property oversight for Governments, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.Nick Del Pego was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.As a member of the Council, Nick has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Nick will also have the opportunity to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com. You can read his first article ‘The Digital Blindspot’ here. Finally, Nick will benefit from exclusive access to membership-branded marketing collateral, high-touch support from the Forbes Councils member concierge team, and complimentary membership in EXEC—the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program."I am honored to join the Forbes Technology Council and eager to advocate for the transformative power of Forensic AI in the public sector," said Nick Del Pego."Currently, many local governments struggle to gain clear oversight of the rapidly evolving rental market. By leveraging Forensic AI, we can provide municipalities with the 'digital eyes' needed to ensure compliance, protect housing availability, and maintain community standards. I look forward to sharing these insights with the Council to help bridge the gap between advanced data forensics and effective local governance."ABOUT FORBES COUNCILSForbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.ABOUT DECKARD TECHNOLOGIESDeckard Technologies is a GovTech data company pioneering the use of Forensic AI to help local governments address complex residential rental property challenges. Founded in 2018, Deckard operates globally with offices in the U.S., Colombia, and Australia. Through its Rentalscape suite of Government Real Estate and Property oversight products; including Rentalscape Short Term Rental, Long Term Rental, Foreclosures, and Analytics & Tourism Reporting—Deckard delivers actionable, audit-ready insights.By applying Forensic AI to uncover hidden market activities, this Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform provides real-time data that helps governments improve compliance rates up to 95%, optimize tax revenue collection, and ensure fairer community oversight. Trusted by over 500 jurisdictions worldwide, Deckard Technologies’ scalable, cost-effective products leverage patented processes to combine best-in-class data collection with intuitive investigative solutions, transforming how local governments monitor and manage properties.

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