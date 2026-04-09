Deckard Technologies Warns World Cup Host Cities of Short-Term Rental Visibility Gap Following Spring Break

Nick del Pego - CEO Deckard Technologies Deckard Technologies

Florida previews what U.S. World Cup host cities will face," said Deckard CEO Nick Del Pego. "Faced with unprecedented demand and seasonal surges, traditional tools simply cannot keep up.” — Nick Del Pego - CEO Deckard Technologies

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the wake of Florida's massive Spring Break influx and ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Deckard Technologies is warning local governments nationwide of a growing visibility gap in the short-term rental market. With 11 U.S. cities preparing to host global crowds this summer, fragmented regulations, high-rise density, and rapid-fire listings are poised to overwhelm traditional municipal enforcement tools across the country.Florida's recent spring tourism surge serves as a benchmark for the enforcement challenges awaiting markets from Los Angeles and Dallas to New York and Philadelphia. During unprecedented high-demand events, the scale of the rental economy becomes highly volatile. Properties can appear online for a single match weekend and disappear before code enforcement officers can act. Deckard calls this the visibility gap, a blind spot that leaves counties and cities unable to identify, track, and enforce short-term rental regulations in real time.As part of Deckard's ongoing education efforts with jurisdictions nationwide, the team will host a webinar titled From Ordinance to Outcome: Optimizing Municipal STR Outreach. The session will feature City of Naples, Florida Code Compliance Manager Bill Quinsey alongside Deckard Solutions Manager Garrett Lundberg, offering a proven blueprint for managing peak tourism surges.To register for the webinar and receive a complimentary recording and case study, please visit: https://info.deckard.com/str-out-reach-compliance-webinar-registration Webinar DetailsDate: Wednesday, April 22, 2026Time: 7:30 AM PT / 9:30 AM CT / 10:30 AM ETDeckard CEO Nick Del Pego stated that what was just seen in Florida is a preview of what U.S. World Cup host cities will face this summer. He noted that when combining unprecedented international demand with seasonal surges and fragmented local control, traditional tools simply cannot keep up.Across the United States, short-term rentals are governed by a patchwork of local and state ordinances, meaning one-size-fits-all compliance no longer works. Municipalities nationwide are battling vertical blind spots in high-rise condos and a surge of flash listings that appear for a few days around major events and vanish before weekly monitors catch them. With the World Cup driving record travel to cities like Atlanta, Seattle, and Miami, these elusive listings are projected to skyrocket, widening compliance gaps and disrupting neighborhoods.Deckard's proprietary AI engine combats this via daily forensic identification. Combining computer vision and data analysis, the system detects elusive listings that legacy scraping tools miss. The technology is already delivering measurable results in Florida, America's largest and most complex rental market, offering a battle-tested model for other states:City of Naples: Achieved a 30 to 40 percent drop in noncompliant ads following a single enforcement campaign. Naples Code Compliance Manager Bill Quinsey noted the city is now able to develop a system to systematically address the issue versus randomly addressing it.Monroe County: Recovered more than $800,000 in unpaid taxes in under a year from hidden rental inventory without entering into agreements with rental platforms.Holmes Beach: Reported an immediate increase in compliance and a sharp drop in nuisance complaints.In preparation for the 2026 World Cup and the anticipated surge in summer travel, the Deckard team is offering complimentary assessments for U.S. jurisdictions. This initiative equips local governments with the critical data they need to understand exactly how many short-term rentals may already be actively advertised in their communities across any of the estimated 10,000 STR websites operating nationwide.Del Pego explained that Deckard does not create new data, but rather acts as a tech-first investigator organizing what is already public. He emphasized their goal is to help governments across the country enforce laws fairly, catch the invisible inventory, and strengthen the foundation of public trust before the world arrives at their doorstep.

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