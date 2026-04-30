Deckard Technologies Announces Collaboration with OpenGov to Modernize Short Term Rental Management

Nick del Pego - CEO Deckard Technologies

This collaboration provides a seamless experience for any jurisdiction looking to improve the efficiency of their local programs” — Nick Del Pego - CEO Deckard Technologies

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deckard Technologies , providers of the Rentalscape monitoring platform, announced its collaboration with OpenGov , the AI-native Public Service Platform leader for local and state governments, to automate compliance and tax collection for the short term rental market. By using parcel numbers to align data with OpenGov, it eliminates the manual workload that currently slows down municipal staff, allowing information to flow across both platforms in near real-time.“This collaboration provides a seamless experience for any jurisdiction looking to improve the efficiency of their local programs”, said Nick Del Pego, CEO of Deckard Technologies. “We are moving beyond manual reporting to an automated environment. By using Deckard’s insights directly with OpenGov’s workflows, we ensure that as soon as a property is registered or taxed, the status is updated across the entire organization.”Strategic Benefits for Jurisdictions:Operational Efficiency: Transitions from manual data handling to a synchronized feed of property compliance.Aligned Workflows:Connects rental activity data directly to official government records and paperwork.Enhanced Visual Insights:Utilizes shared GIS mapping to provide a clear view of rental activity within the community.Staff Optimization:Streamlines quarterly reconciliations and reduces the administrative burden on finance and enforcement teams.For more information around this partnership please contact Dustin Reilich - VP of Government Affairs at Deckard TechnologiesAbout Deckard TechnologiesDeckard Technologies is a GovTech company dedicated to helping local governments address residential property-related challenges. Founded in 2018, Deckard Technologies operates globally with offices in the U.S., Colombia and Australia, delivering actionable insights on the business of short-term rentals, long-term rentals, and foreclosures.

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