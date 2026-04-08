Adesso Unveils iMouse A60

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The Next-Gen Wireless Ergonomic Mouse Featuring Dedicated CoPilot AI Integration

WALNUT, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adesso, a leading manufacturer of computer peripherals and professional input devices, today announced the launch of the Adesso iMouse A60, a revolutionary wireless ergonomic mouse designed to bridge the gap between traditional productivity and modern artificial intelligence.The Adesso iMouse A60 stands out with its dedicated Microsoft CoPilot AI hotkey, allowing users to trigger advanced AI assistance instantly with a single click. This integration enables seamless access to AI-driven tasks such as content generation, data analysis, and voice-to-text dictation directly from the palm of the hand.Key Features of the Adesso iMouse A60 include:• Dedicated CoPilot AI Button: Direct hardware integration for immediate access to Windows CoPilot, streamlining workflows and enhancing digital interaction.• Advanced Ergonomic Vertical Design: Engineered to promote a natural hand position, significantly reducing wrist strain and muscle tension during extended use.• Dual-Mode Wireless Connectivity: Versatile connection options via Bluetooth or 2.4GHz RF wireless, ensuring a stable link to laptops, tablets, and desktops.• Precision Tracking: High-resolution optical sensors provide smooth and accurate navigation on a variety of surfaces.Pricing and AvailabilityThe Adesso iMouse A60 MSRPs for $29.99 and is available now through TD Synnex, Ingram Micro, D&H, Mall, Zones, Connection, CDW, Insight, SHI as well as other major retailers.About AdessoFounded in 1994, Adesso is a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative computer peripherals and mobile accessories. Our diverse portfolio spans webcams, keyboards, mice, input devices, headphones, speakers, docking stations, barcode scanners, and more.

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