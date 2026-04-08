RE: Temporary Road Closure: Apple Dr at Wild Branch Rd Craftsbury

Update

The roadway is now clear and back open to commuters.

Thank you for your patience.

From: Bulger, Michelle via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Tuesday, April 7, 2026 4:45 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; AOT - TMC <AOT.TMC@vermont.gov> Subject: Temporary Road Closure: Apple Dr at Wild Branch Rd Craftsbury

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State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Apple Dr near Wild Branch Rd in Craftsbury is experiencing delays due to a crash. At some point, the roadway will likely have to be temporarily shut down to remove the vehicle from the scene.

This incident is expected to last for at least 1-2 hours minimum. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.