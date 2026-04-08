Rechat Unveils AI Memo The new AI-powered conversation intelligence tool built natively into Rechat.

Real estate does not happen at a desk and it does not happen in neatly scheduled meetings. It happens in kitchens, in cars, after showings, and between appointments. AI Memo was built for that reality” — Shayan Hamidi, CEO of Rechat

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rechat , the AI operating system for enterprise real estate brokerages and only super app for agents, today announced the launch of AI Memo, a built-in conversation intelligence tool that captures, transcribes, and structures every client conversation, whether recording in-person meetings or transcribing voice memos after the fact. Powered by Rechat’s AI Assistant, Lucy, with insights now built-in coaching layer that helps agents improve follow up and identify missed opportunities, AI Memo turns every conversation into structured, actionable output. Now available to all Rechat users at no additional cost.At the center of the experience is Lucy insights, a coaching layer that goes beyond note taking. Lucy Insight analyzes each conversation and offers practical guidance to help agents improve follow up, strengthen their positioning, and identify missed opportunities. It gives every agent a private layer of feedback, directly inside the platform they already use to run their business."Real estate does not happen at a desk and it does not happen in neatly scheduled meetings," said Shayan Hamidi, founder and CEO of Rechat. "It happens in kitchens, in cars, after showings, and between appointments. AI Memo was built for that reality. Whether an agent records a meeting or simply talks through what just happened, Rechat turns it into structured memory, actionable follow up, and real coaching."The problem AI Memo solves is one agents know well. Research shows people forget 50% of what was said in a conversation within an hour, and 70% by the next morning. For agents running multiple client meetings, showings, and calls each week, those forgotten details translate directly into missed follow ups and lost business. Most tools that exist to address this problem are built for generic business use. They require a separate login, a live recording, and manual effort to move notes into a CRM. AI Memo was built for how agents actually work."Research shows people speak three times faster than they type," said Emil Sedgh, chief technology officer at Rechat. "AI Memo's voice dictation puts that speed to work after showings, open houses, and any conversation that never happens on a screen."Unlike standalone transcription tools, AI Memo is native to Rechat, meaning notes are automatically connected to the right contact, deal, and marketing record without any copy-pasting. There is no separate platform to subscribe to, no additional per-user fee, and no manual workflow to set up.KEY FEATURES:Two capture modes. Record a meeting live with client permission, or dictate a voice memo after any in-person conversation.Lucy Insight coaching. A built-in coaching layer that provides guidance, observations, and opportunities for improvement after every conversation.Structured output, not transcripts. AI Memo delivers a clean summary, key takeaways, and suggested next steps. Not a wall of text to read through.Connected to your data. Notes link directly to Rechat contacts and deals. No copy-pasting into a CRM."The agents who win client relationships aren't the ones with better memory," said Audie Chamberlain, vice president of strategic growth and communications at Rechat. "They're the ones with better systems. AI Memo is that system, and because it lives inside Rechat, there's nothing new to learn, no new app to download, and no additional cost. You turn it on, and every conversation from that point forward has a record."AI Memo is available now to all Rechat customers at no additional cost. Admins can enable AI Memo for their brokerage through Rechat's admin settings. No additional subscription, upgrade, or setup required.To learn more about AI Memo or to schedule a demo, visit rechat.aiAbout RechatRechat is real estate’s first AI operating system for modern brokerages and only super app for agents. It was built to solve a persistent challenge for real estate professionals: managing their business across multiple disconnected platforms. Rechat includes a fully integrated Marketing Center, People Center, Deals Center, and AI Agent Assistant, Lucy. Agents and teams can manage leads, marketing, transactions, and communications from a single operating system and super app, streamlining tasks and automating processes from start to finish of a deal. Learn more at rechat.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.